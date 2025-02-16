Toulouse 0-1 PSG: Full Match Highlights As Parisians Stay Unbeaten In Ligue 1
PSG beat Toulouse 1-0 in Ligue 1, extending their lead at the top of the standings to 10 points again.
Fabian Ruiz scored the only goal in a game from which Toulouse would feel they could have taken something. The Parisians continue their unbeaten record in Ligue1, extending it to 22 games.
PSG Holds Off Toulouse To Record 1-0 Victory
Both teams had chances to open the scoring in the first half. Zakaria Aboukhlal and Charlie Cresswell had good chances for the home side, with PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov saved well from the latter.
Bradley Barcola had the best chances for PSG, as they both came after each other. Played through on goal, Barcola couldn't beat Toulouse gaolkeeper Guillaume Restes. The rebound bounced into his patch, but the young winger, firing it over the bar, lacked composure.
Les Violets started the second half fast, creating several half-chances, but they failed to test Safonov in goal.
The Parisians did take the lead seven minutes into the second half. Fabian Ruiz reacted first to tap home after Pancho's header came off the crossbar.
MORE: Fabian Ruiz Comments On His Goal And PSG's Performance Against Toulouse
After the goal, the home side created better opportunities, but they could not test the Russian goalkeeper again.
Toulouse vs PSG: Match Highlights
Marseille had cut the lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings, but the Paris Saint-Germain win extended the lead back to 10 points.
PSG is next in action on February 19 in the second leg of the Champions League playoff. They welcome Brest to the Parc des Princes, holding a 3-0 lead.
