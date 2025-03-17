Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Press Conference After PSG Defeat Marseille In Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain secured a 3-1 win over Olympique de Marseille in the latest installment of Le Classique. Moreover, the Parisians continue their unbeaten run in domestic competition.
The capital club scored two goals in the first half to take a 2-0 lead. In the final 45 minutes, Marseille cut the deficit in half to make it 2-1, but they would hurt themselves with an own goal and it was the insurance goal needed to secure the win.
After the match, PSG manager Luis Enrique spoke with DAZN. Here’s the transcript of what the Spaniard had to say (via Paris Fans).
Q: Is it an exceptional week?
Enrique: It was a tough match to come out on top. It’s a classic, a special game for both the players and the fans. You could feel the tension and there was almost a Champions League vibe in the air. We didn’t play with our usual fluidity, but we definitely deserved to win.
Q: Were you surprised by Marseille’s level?
Enrique: They really showed personality. They’re definitely a top-tier team. I could feel it was a Champions League match. There was a lot of tension. We could’ve done better, but we’re happy to have come out on top. With this stadium and these supporters, it’s just incredible. It’s been a fantastic week.
Q: Is the hardest part yet to come?
Enrique: The points keep adding up, and we’re almost there with Ligue 1. We’re in the Champions League quarterfinals and the French Cup semifinals, just like last season. The team is making great progress, and the young players are gaining so much confidence. We’re getting ready for the challenges ahead.
Q: Did you expect to be playing at this level at this point?
Enrique: I’m always optimistic. I stand by my team. Even when things don’t go as planned and we create a lot of chances, I see that the team is showing a very high level. We can compete with anyone, and we’re in a great moment right now. This team loves playing and training. I don’t know what the future holds, but we’ll keep going like this.
