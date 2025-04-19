Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Press Conference After PSG Beat Le Havre
PSG dominated Le Havre in their Ligue 1 encounter on April 19 but managed just a 2-1 victory. After so many missed chances, they were lucky the away team didn't take any of theirs to level the game. Goals from Desire Doue and Goncalo Ramos earned the three points.
It keeps the Parisians' unbeaten run going in the league, with five games remaining to achieve history as the first team not to lose a game in a Ligue 1 season.
Head coach Luis Enrique spoke to the media (via Canal Supporters). after his side's win over Angers.
Q: Is he satisfied with his team's performance?
Enrique: I'm very satisfied because I made a lot of substitutions. It was a match that required calm and concentration, and the players did very well from the start, with a truly impressive pace, both with and without the ball. I'm very happy; I know these kinds of matches after the Champions League. I congratulate my players and the team.
Q: On the versatility of his players during the match
Enrique: It speaks to the intelligence of the players. We've seen players who have changed (positions) and played in several positions; they are very versatile. They are very intelligent players. We need to make changes if we want to change things in the game.
Q: On the defensive retreats of his attackers
Enrique: If you want to be an indispensable player for a team, you have to be a very good striker and defender too. I saw quality and I think we can still improve. Bradley played very well, with and without the ball. Gonçalo Ramos played very well too. We saw several players who had the ability to understand what to do. The players all want to improve and that's very good.
Q: A group that listens to its coach
Enrique: Since last season, this team has wanted to constantly improve its work. In that sense, our goal is to help them so that the things that come naturally can really find a place on the pitch.
Q: He wants his team to stay focused until the end
Enrique: Even my grandmother could motivate players to play against Aston Villa in the Champions League. But motivating players for a match like this is much harder. There's that invincibility to be achieved. That's what I want and that's the message I want to convey. I want to give all my adrenaline to my team.
