Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Reaction After PSG Lose To Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain had many scoring chances in their 1-0 first-leg loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The Parisians couldn't figure out Alisson Becker, who made nine saves to stifle the Ligue 1 side.
The Brazilian was the hero for the Reds on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes, but PSG beat him once, although VAR ruled the play offside. After that, the veteran shot-stopper was a wall for the English side.
MORE: Vitinha Bluntly Assesses PSG's Late Champions League Defeat Against Liverpool
PSG are only down 1-0 heading into the second leg next week at Anfield and here's what manager Luis Enrique had to say while speaking to Canal+ after the disappointing result (via Culture PSG).
Q: What’s your feeling? It’s cruel with Liverpool winning with their only shot on target.
Enrique: It’s very unfair. It was a very complete match from us, maybe our most complete match in the Champions League. In the first half, the expected goals were completely in our favor. They only shot once and scored. Their best player was Alisson, the goalkeeper.
It’s a bit strange, but I feel very proud of my team, the players, and the supporters. The atmosphere was wonderful, but football can sometimes be unfair. We need to score. We’ll take this positively and think about the second leg in Liverpool.
Q: Your opinion on the foul by Konaté on Barcola that wasn’t called?
Enrique: No, I don’t comment on that. I never comment on referees. We at PSG think one way, and the Liverpool players think another.
Q: For PSG, it has been difficult against the big teams: Atlético, Bayern, Arsenal, Liverpool. Is this due to the youth of your team?
Enrique: There’s nothing to explain, we were much better than Liverpool. Much better! I repeat, their best player was the goalkeeper. We were really better than Liverpool, but they won. If you want to see the negative, I don’t see it. I’m very proud of my team and my players. There’s still a second match in Liverpool, we won’t give up.
Q: Are you optimistic for the return leg?
Enrique: Of course (in French).
