Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Nantes vs PSG
PSG continue their efforts to stay unbeaten in Ligue 1, facing an away trip against Nantes on April 22. It's also a big match for the host team, who sit three points above the relegation places.
This is the first of two league games in three days for the Parisians before they face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final. Les Canaris managed a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture and will love to take three points against the champions.
Luis Enrique addressed the media ahead of the Ligue 1 clash. Read on to know what he said (via PSG).
Q: The importance of a large squad
Enrique: To achieve the objectives we have set ourselves, we need at least 16, 18 or even 20 players. We try to ensure that they are all connected. It's difficult, but I think that's the way to perform at our best. In that sense, I'm very happy with the squad I have at my disposal
Q: Managing playing time
Enrique: There are many factors to consider. You have to take a broad view and assess the physical and emotional state of each player. It's very important to manage workloads, especially in a team that plays so much. There are many variables to take into account, and we try to manage them. I'm satisfied with how we've handled it so far.
Q: On Lee Kang-In
Enrique: He's a player who makes a difference when he has the ball, and not just with his passing. Of course, his position against Le Havre wasn't his natural position, but I always encourage players to step out of their comfort zone. If the team needs you in a different role to help them in any situation, then you have to do it. Being able to play in several positions, I think that brings a lot of benefits.
Q: His management of young players
Enrique: My children are older than Warren, Senny, Désiré or any of the young players we have. Maybe for some of them, I'm like a second father. So I adapt my behaviour according to what each player needs. If they need a hug, I give it to them; if they need a telling-off, I give that too. The young players coming through the youth academy have a very good attitude. I'm demanding with them, but on the pitch, what they need most is support.
Q: The upcoming match
Enrique: I know that Antoine Kombouaré is an important man here. Tomorrow will be a difficult match, but we are very motivated because we can become the first team in Europe's top five to go so many games away from home without losing. We're aware of the difficulties of a match in Nantes, in their stadium. Given their position in the standings, they'll be very motivated too. We haven't forgotten the draw at the Parc des Princes in the reverse fixture; it was a difficult match.
Q: On Nuno Mendes
Enrique: He's a fighter jet: in attack, in defence... I love this player and his mentality. No matter what the game, he always gives 100%. He's a unique player. He can score, pass, defend... He's very difficult to get past. His performances are wonderful.
