Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of PSG vs Le Havre
PSG are set to play Le Havre in a Ligue 1 home clash on April 19. The Parisians have already won the league title but are looking to continue their unbeaten domestic run.
They have 74 points from 28 games, having won 23 and drawn five. The Parisians are 21 points ahead of second-placed AS Monaco with a game in hand.
Luis Enrique addressed the media ahead of the match. Read on to know what he said (via PSG).
Q: Ubeaten record
Enrique: We want to finish the league season unbeaten. It's a source of motivation, but it will be difficult because teams like Le Havre, who are fighting to stay up, become more dangerous towards the end of the season. I think it's another test for our team to make history, but we know it will be difficult because they will obviously be determined to take points.
Q: Le Havre
Enrique: We're preparing for this match in the same way as we will for the ones that follow. A record can be broken, a record that is very rarely broken. We're champions, that's a goal we've achieved, but playing for PSG means being competitive at all times, against all opponents. So we prepare for every match, including the one against Le Havre, with a lot of intensity and commitment.
Q: Aston Villa
Enrique: I enjoyed the whole match. It was a difficult quarter-final, and we expected that. After analysing the match, I think we played well, and above all we weren't emotionally affected by what was happening during the match. It was tough, but we were a very brave team against a team that also played very well. It was a very high-level match. There are things to improve, of course, but my analysis is quite positive. It's a real source of pride to be in the semi-finals again. It shows the consistency of the team.
Q: On the work
Enrique: We have to work to be ready to face any situation, and I think we've been ready several times this season. It's easier to work on things that are working, but we can't forget anything. We're not unbeatable, and we never have been, but we work hard and we're supported by our fans, who give us a lot of energy.
Q: Fixture
Enrique: There are always several ways of looking at things. Some players need to play more, others don't. But we always try to adapt and remain competitive in every competition. I have confidence in my players, and we'll be ready to take on any team.
Q: On achievements so far this season
Enrique: We haven't achieved all our goals yet. Since we arrived, our goal has been as high can be; we want to make history. And the path to achieving that goal is important, so what matters, perhaps more than the results, is the work. I'm very happy with the work we've been doing for almost two years now.
