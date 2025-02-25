Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead Of Stade Briochin vs PSG In French Cup
Before the Ligue 1 clash against LOSC Lille this weekend and their first-leg contest with Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League next week, Paris Saint-Germain will have to take care of business in the Coupe de France.
PSG will travel to Roazhon Park to face fourth-division side Stade Briochin in the Coupe de France quarterfinal on Wednesday night.
While PSG are the favorites, they’ll need to keep an eye on Stade Briochin. The fourth-tier team has eliminated two Ligue 1 oppositions in the competition, Le Havre and OGC Nice.
Enrique spoke to the media ahead of the clash against Stade Briochin. Read on to know what the Spaniard said (via PSG).
Q: On the away win over Lyon
Enrique: Every aspect of a game that can help us to improve in future is useful to us. Having rewatched the game against Lyon, I noticed that we were only on the back foot for five minutes. For the rest of it, we put in a very good performance at a difficult ground.
Q: On managing the squad
Enrique: The most important game is tomorrow's one, but of course, we also have a big picture in terms of managing the squad and approaching this run of fixtures. We'll negotiate it in the same way as we have done so far, as we have a large squad. Regarding Gonçalo Ramos, he's a player with an exceptional goals-to-minutes ratio, and I hope that he'll be able to keep that up.
Q: On Senny Mayulu
Enrique: Senny is a player from the academy. He's one of our highest-potential young players, and that's why he's been with us since last season. This season, he's already had nearly 1,000 minutes of game time with the first team. I really like his profile and his attributes both with and without the ball.
Q: On the game against Stade Briochin
Enrique: We were put under pressure in the previous rounds against Espaly and Le Mans, so we're expecting to be put under pressure again tomorrow by Stade Briochin. That's inherent to the Coupe de France and is why several Ligue 1 teams are already out. Regardless of our opponents and of the competition, we always play with the same level of intensity, which is what defines our team.
Q: On the dangers of tomorrow's match
Enrique: Football is a sport in which being the favorite doesn't always matter. Tomorrow's game is obviously a potential banana skin, but so is every other game. Even a team that barely attacks can win a match.
Q: On looking for space on the pitch
Enrique: You need to understand the game. The bigger you make the pitch, the harder it is for your opponent to defend without the ball. Meanwhile, the team in possession can create better chances and find solutions. That's a basic principle but not one that's easy to absorb.
