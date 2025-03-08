FIFA Club World Cup: Which Teams do PSG Face in the Group Stage?
PSG will participate in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, the sole team competing from France. The 32-team tournament will start on June 15, with the final on July 13.
The Parisians qualified for the 32-team tournament thanks to their performances in the UEFA Champions League from 2021 to 2024.
The draw took place in December, with Paris Saint-Germain being drawn in Group B. They will face Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, and Seattle Sounders.
Who Are the Teams PSG Will Face?
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid is one of Spain's top teams and qualifies via the ranking pathway, just like Paris Saint-Germain.
Los Colchoneros are 11-time La Liga champions, the most recent during the 2020/21 season. They have made the UEFA Champions League final twice in the last ten seasons, losing both to rivals Real Madrid.
PSG played Atletico in this season's Champions League, losing 2-1 at the Parc des Princes. They have also met twice in pre-season friendlies.
Botafogo
Brazilian side Botafogo became the final team to qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup thanks to winning the 2024 Copa Libertadores.
O Glorioso has won three Brasileiro Série A titles, the latest in 2024. It was a good year for the Brazilian side, winning its first Copa Libertadores.
PSG has never faced Botafogo in its history, with the game in June set to be the first.
Seattle Sounders
Seattle Sounders play soccer in the MLS and earned its spot as the 2022 Concacaf Champions. As a home nation team, they play all three group games at its stadium, Lumen Field.
They have won the MLS Cup twice in 2016 and 2019. They have just one Concacaf trophy to its name and are a very successful team in the United States.
The Sounders are another team that the Parisians will face for the first time and will be the final group game.
Date and Time PSG Play
Sunday, June 15
Paris Saint-Germain vs Atlético Madrid - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 3:00 p.m. EST, 12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. CET
Thursday, June 19
Paris Saint-Germain vs Botafogo - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 9:00 EST, 6:00 p.m. PST, 3:00 a.m. CET
Monday, June 23
Seattle Sounders FC vs Paris Saint-Germain - Lumen Field, Seattle, 3:00 p.m. EST, 12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. CET
