Former Arsenal Star Backs Ousmane Dembele to Win Ballon d’Or After Stellar PSG Form
Ousmane Dembele is one of the most in-form players in the world at the moment. The Frenchman has scored 30 goals and six assists in 37 appearances for PSG so far this season.
Dembele's form has been massively beneficial to the Parisians. They are leading the Ligue 1 table with an unbeaten record. PSG have also reached the UEFA Champions League last eight and will play Aston Villa.
Former Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi has now backed Dembele to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The 25-year-old currently plays for Serie A club Lazio. He previously had stints with Arsenal, Olympique de Marseille, and more.
Speaking to the media ahead of France's UEFA Nations League clash against Croatia, Guendouzi said:
What he is doing makes him a credible candidate for the Ballon d’Or. He has always had the potential to do that. He is one of the best players in the world, even without the goals, top three at the moment, but he’s adding statistics. He is just confirming what we have thought for a long time. There are plenty of players that are starting to be scared of him.- Matteo Guendouzi
Dembele is currently leading the Ligue 1 scoring chart with 21 goals and five assists in 24 appearances. He also has seven goals and assists in 10 UEFA Champions League games this season.
Ousmane Dembele, however, failed to inspire France to a win in their latest UEFA Nations League quarter-final first leg against Croatia. Didier Deschamps' side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Croatia on March 20.
