Sporting Director Luis Campos Attracts Premier League Interest As PSG Have Replacement Candidate
Paris Saint-Germain could have somebody else doing the transfer shopping in the summer, with sporting director Luis Campos attracting interest from Premier League clubs.
The Portuguese director will be out of contract with the Ligue 1 side in June, and the most likely scenario currently appears to be him leaving for a new club rather than PSG offering him a new deal.
According to Le Parisien, at least two major Premier League sides have expressed their interest in securing Campos' services.
Campos joined PSG in 2022 to replace Leonardo, who had played a big role in Kylian Mbappe's eventual departure on a free transfer.
Whilst some signings, such as Manuel Ugarte, Milan Skriniar, and Carlos Soler, have not worked out for Campos, he has overseen plenty of good business and has a positive working relationship with head coach Luis Enrique.
Le Parisien claims that Campos would like to remain in his post with PSG and is planning for the summer transfer window on the assumption that a new deal will come his way.
Despite this, the report also claims that PSG has made contact with former Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta. The Italians have received a lot of credit for keeping Atletico Madrid playing at a very high level in La Liga and the Champions League.
The Latest PSG News
PSG Star Ousmane Dembele Wins Ligue 1 Player of the Month Award
PSG Transfer News: David, Vlahovic, Kolo Muani, Soler & More - February 9, 2025
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Finds It Difficult To Describe Emotions After Scoring First PSG Goal
PSG Defender Achraf Hakimi Has Clear Goal After Extending Contract Until 2029