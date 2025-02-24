Stade Briochin Head Coach Has Comparison To His Team's Chances Against PSG In The Coupe De France
French fourth-division side Stade Briochin faces PSG in the Coupe de France on Wednesday. A semi-final spot is at stake, with the Parisians expected to breeze into the next stage.
Stade Briochin head coach Guillaume Allanou understands the huge task at hand. Speaking to RMC Sport, Allanou compared the chance of winning to playing the lottery.
I don't bet, but I like numbers and statistics. In the previous round, we had a 4.34% chance of beating Nice. Now, statistically, we're at 0.0 something in fact. The zero stat doesn't exist, there is always a potential chance, like in the lottery.- Guillaume Allanou
The Championnat National 2 side caused a big shock in the Round of 16, beating Ligue 1 side OGC Nice 2-1. Hugo Boudin scored two goals in the closing minutes, which gave Briochin a famous win.
Midfielder Leo Yobe is not mincing his words; he knows the frightening prospect that awaits them. PSG has shown they can blow teams away in the Champions League and Ligue 1.
Yes, honestly, it's a little scary. We can see that they are ultra-realistic at the moment. When they shoot, it almost results in a goal every time, and we can see that at 6-0, they continue to press.When I watch the matches, even in Ligue 1, teams are breaking their teeth on them. They are one of the best European teams in terms of momentum.- Leo Yobe
PSG knows that despite being heavy favorites, they should not take the opposition lightly. However, expect head coach Luis Enrique to make several changes to the team.
