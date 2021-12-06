Hungary Boss Marco Rossi Confirms 'Imminent' Attila Szalai Transfer to Chelsea

Hungary manager Marco Rossi has all but confirmed that Chelsea have signed Fenerbache defender Attila Szalai.

The 23-year-old defender has previously been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge after impressing in Turkey this season.

Speaking to calciomercato.com via Football Italia, Rossi confirmed that a move is 'imminent'.

When asked to name an impressive player for his side, the manager of Hungary said: “It’s hard to name just one player, but right now I see very well Attila Szalai, who plays for Fenerbache, but I think he is joining Chelsea.

“Clearly, he has been followed by important clubs in Spain, but apparently his move to Chelsea is a done deal. It would be a great player also for Italian football.”

This means that Chelsea are likely to announce a deal for the defender in the January transfer window but it is unclear as to whether he will remain on loan in Turkey or be part of Thomas Tuchel's first team plans.

The Blues have beaten off competition from several other competitors to land the 23-year-old it appears and it could be a crucial signing.

Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract at the end of the season and have the chance to talk to foreign sides in January if they do not extend.

This leaves Trevoh Chalobah as the only senior central defender at the club beyond the summer, with Szalai's move easing concerns at the back.

