Official: Victor Moses Completes Permanent Move to Spartak Moscow

Chelsea wideman Victor Moses has departed the club after nine years in West London, returning to Spartak Moscow on a permanent transfer.

The Nigerian international spent the 2019/20 season on loan in Russia, where he made 20 appearances last season.

The club have today confirmed Moses' departure.

Moses made 128 appearances across nine years at Chelsea after signing for the club from Wigan Athletic in 2012.

A series of loan moves during his time with the Blues saw Moses play for Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham United, Fenerbahce, Inter Milan and finallly Spartak Moscow.

Moses' standout season at Chelsea came in 2016/17 when the player was deployed as a right wing-back under Antonio Conte.

The winger impressed in pre-season under the Italian, who later brought him to Inter Milan, and Conte decided to keep Moses for the season - a decision which paid off when Chelsea switched to a three at the back formation.

Moses made 40 appearances, playing in all but four of the Blues Premier League games on the way to winning the Premier League title. He was dismissed in the FA Cup Final against Arsenal but made up for this a year later, beating Manchester United to lift the FA Cup trophy.

Victor Moses didn't really get a look in after Antonio Conte's departure Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

During his time at Chelsea, Moses also impressed for Nigeria as the Lagos-born international headed to South Africa to compete in the African Cup of Nations during his first season in Blue.

Moses was influential, creating and scoring plenty as his country won the tournament for the first time in 18 years.

