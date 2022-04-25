Skip to main content

Report: Darwin Nunez Agrees To Liverpool Transfer | Jurgen Klopp Requested The Benfica Forward

According to new reports out of Uruguay, Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Benfica star Darwin Nunez after Jurgen Klopp personally requested the transfer.

Liverpool supporters have gotten a good look at what the Portuguese league can offer after the transfer of Luis Diaz and the recent Champions League matches against Benfica.

Many believe that Luis Diaz, who signed from FC Porto, is the reason that Liverpool is still chasing the quadruple. 

Luis Diaz

On top of that, the Champions League Quarter-Final matches against Benfica offered the chance to watch another Primeira Liga talent--- Darwin Nunez.

And now, according to new reports, Darwin Nunez will be the next player to sign for Liverpool.

Darwin Nunez To Join Liverpool FC

Darwin Nunez

Reports out of Uruguay claim that the Benfica forward will become the latest player to sign for Liverpool this summer.

The report comes from Uruguayan journalist Brahian Kuchman who says, "Latest Moment: There have been a first agreement for Darwin Nunez to be a new footballer for Liverpool England.

"I know he (Klopp) is tired from praising the Uruguayan to such a point, that he's ended up hiring him."

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez

Age: 22

Club: Benfica

Position: Centre-Forward

Appearances this season: 39

Goals this season: 33

Assists this season: 4

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025

Market value: £36.00million

The Uruguayan man is in the form of his life at the moment with  37 goal contributions in 39 appearances across all competitions. 

Although he is valued at £36m by transfermarkt, Fabrizio Romano says that it will take around €75-80m to convince Benfica to sell their talisman forward.

Liverpool typically does not agree to transfers of this magnitude so look for Julian Ward to negotiate a lower price and a club-friendly payment package.

