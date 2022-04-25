Report: Darwin Nunez Agrees To Liverpool Transfer | Jurgen Klopp Requested The Benfica Forward
Liverpool supporters have gotten a good look at what the Portuguese league can offer after the transfer of Luis Diaz and the recent Champions League matches against Benfica.
Many believe that Luis Diaz, who signed from FC Porto, is the reason that Liverpool is still chasing the quadruple.
On top of that, the Champions League Quarter-Final matches against Benfica offered the chance to watch another Primeira Liga talent--- Darwin Nunez.
And now, according to new reports, Darwin Nunez will be the next player to sign for Liverpool.
Darwin Nunez To Join Liverpool FC
Reports out of Uruguay claim that the Benfica forward will become the latest player to sign for Liverpool this summer.
The report comes from Uruguayan journalist Brahian Kuchman who says, "Latest Moment: There have been a first agreement for Darwin Nunez to be a new footballer for Liverpool England.
"I know he (Klopp) is tired from praising the Uruguayan to such a point, that he's ended up hiring him."
Darwin Nunez
Age: 22
Club: Benfica
Position: Centre-Forward
Appearances this season: 39
Goals this season: 33
Assists this season: 4
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2025
Market value: £36.00million
The Uruguayan man is in the form of his life at the moment with 37 goal contributions in 39 appearances across all competitions.
Although he is valued at £36m by transfermarkt, Fabrizio Romano says that it will take around €75-80m to convince Benfica to sell their talisman forward.
Liverpool typically does not agree to transfers of this magnitude so look for Julian Ward to negotiate a lower price and a club-friendly payment package.
