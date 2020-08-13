Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Safety Deon Jones

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview safety Deon Jones.

Last season was a tough year for the Eagles secondary. Finishing 122nd in passing yards allowed, the group struggled weekly to get offenses off the field. During the pandemic, Jeff Hafley's staff added a piece that could hopefully add some veteran leadership to the young squad. Maryland safety Deon Jones ended up transferring to Chestnut Hill, and was eligible for two seasons.

Jones started six games last year for the Terrapins, finishing the year with 34 tackles (22 solo). Looking at BC's roster, he most likely would slot in at one of the safety spots opposite Mike Palmer. However there are multiple returning BC players on the roster who might try to lay claims to that position including Jahmin Muse, Steve Lubischer and Connor Grieco. How the transfer performs during summer practice will dictate what role he plays in 2020.

Stellar

Jones becomes the everyday starter for the Eagles and with the help of Jeff Hafley becomes a productive safety. Big physical hitter, he helps firm up BC's defensive backfield with some big plays including an interception or two. Sets himself up to become the everyday starter in 2021 as well.

Standard

Plays at safety, splitting time with one of the aforementioned other options. Does reasonable well for BC, the secondary clearly improves, but still needs to take another step forward in 2021.

Subpar

Gets beaten out in summer camp by another player, and is simply a role player for 2020.

What kind of season are you expecting out of Deon Jones?

(Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com)