Oklahoma Closes Fall Ball Slate With a 10-4 Win Over North Texas

The defending National Champions finished their fall schedule unbeaten after a close contest against the Mean Green on Thursday night.

A celebratory atmosphere greeted the Oklahoma Sooners in their Fall Ball finale.

In their first contest since the announcement of Love’s Field, the OU softball team downed North Texas 10-4 in a nine-inning exhibition contest at Marita Hynes Field on Thursday night.

"We got challenged tonight and we needed it," Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso said after the game. "... I think we were good. I don't think we were great.

"We faced pretty good pitching and we weren't ready. And we work a lot against our own pitchers, butt this, we were not ready."

And while the Sooners emerged victorious, capping off a perfect fall campaign, things were far from straightforward as the Mean Green hung with Oklahoma deep into the contest.

Reigning NFCA Softball Freshman of the Year Tiare Jennings put OU on the board early, smashing a two-run home run to dead-center field in the bottom of the second inning.

An RBI-triple by Alyssa Brito and an RBI-single from Jordyn Bahl followed Jennings to give the Sooners a 4-0 lead at the end of the second, and Jennings added to her haul with an RBI-single in the bottom of the third to push the lead to 5-0 before things got interesting in the fourth inning.

Bahl got the start in the circle, and retired all nine North Texas batters in order through the first three innings, continuing her dominance this fall, but had to work through her first jam as a Sooner.

The true freshman got the first two outs of the fourth inning, but then surrendered a single then struggled to find the strike zone.

Bahl then walked Molly Rainey before Mean Green third baseman Tayla Evans plated two runs on with a double.

Instead of pulling her pitcher, Gasso left Bahl in the circle and let her face the adversity. Bahl then allowed another walk, loading the bases for North Texas Cather Ashlyn Walker.

“It was really good for her and she knows it,” Gasso said. “In high school and travel ball, she could throw the ball hard and right over the plate and people would still swing and miss.

“So she learned some valuable lessons tonight. Those base on balls were cashed in for runs on the board. She’s still learning. She’s very impressive when you watch her, but she’s still got some work to do. And she’s the first to admit that.”

Walker drove in the another run off a single, cutting the lead to 5-3 before Bahl logged her eighth strikeout of the night to get out of the inning.

Jocelyn Alo, who didn’t enter the contest until the third inning as she had to attend class, led off the fifth inning with a solo home run, but the Sooners were unable to capatilze on a great opportunity to put the game away.

Lynssie Elam popped up to the shortstop with the bases loaded and two outs, allowing North Texas to hang around only trailing 6-3 headed into the sixth inning.

North Texas tacked on another run in the top of the sixth before Alo, Jana Johns and Jennings combined for a three-home run seventh inning, putting the game out of reach at 10-4.

Hope Trautwein entered the pitching circle for the Sooners in the fifth inning to face her former team. The senior settled things down for Oklahoma, striking out nine batters and only allowing one run.

Bahl ended up striking out nine batters in 4 and 1/3 innings, allowing three runs before she made way for Trautwein.

The contest concluded the fall exhibition slate for Oklahoma, as the Sooners now turn toward the season this spring where they will try to win back-to-back National Championships for the second time in school history.

Gasso said she thinks the performance on Thursday night will motivate the team as they head into the season next February.

“I told them this should kind of — you should feel al little bit of steam and let it motivate you going forward,” Gasso said. “But we need to be better.”

