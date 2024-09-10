Boston Celtics Great Bob Cousy's "Mixtape" Puts Respect On His Name
They once said Boston Celtics great Bob Cousy played against "plumbers."
It didn't matter the competition he faced. Cousy still deserves respect as one of the best players in NBA history. A recent "mixtape" released on the Internet proves that. The video shows Cousy making a variety of no-look passes that have And1flavor.
The post by Sneak Hoops Culture is titled, "Bob Cousy was an absolute problem."
It shows Cousy was more than just a player from the black-and-white television era. While he will never get mistaken for Russell Westbrook or Damian Lillard, some of the moves are quite impressive. They were considered next-level at the time.
The clips is refreshing because of the criticism players like Cousy have gotten over the years. Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick was among the biggest critics. A few years ago, he said Cousy was playing against "plumbers."
"Well, he was being guarded by plumbers and firemen," Redick said of Cousy.
So at least fans get to see what Cousy actually did on the court. These days, the 95-year-old living his best life. His health held up long enough to see the Celtics pass the Lakers for most championships last June.
Cousy won six titles with the Celtics from 1950-63.
“I’m 95 [expletive] years old with one foot in the grave and I can barely move," Cousy told the Boston Globe. "And one of the last things I want to be able to see is for the Celtics to hang up banner No. 18.”
