Former NBA Coach George Karl Not A Fan Of Lakers Hiring JJ Redick
The Los Angeles Lakers have offered lots of praise for new coach JJ Redick.
They have reportedly compared him to Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat. Most of it is positive.
And then there is former NBA coach George Karl.
He has made a few humorous but critical comments since the hire was made Thursday. You can expect Karl to go after the Lakers next season due to Redick's inexperience. This is his first coaching job.
"It’s going to be really damn hard for me to not troll the Lakers next season," Karl posted on X above a picture of Redick.
Karl was an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs from 1978-80 before getting his first coaching gig with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1984. He made his strongest mark while coaching the Seattle SuperSonics from 1992-98.
He led them to the league's best record in 1994 before they were upset by the Denver Nuggets in the first round. Later, the Sonics advanced to the 1996 Finals, where they lost to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in six games.
It appears Karl is concerned with Redick's lack of experience.
Karl made one post before leaving the subject, "I hurt my shoulder this week. Instead of an experienced orthopedic, maybe I should just ask my neighbor with a pre med degree from college last month to fix me up!
Hell if inexperience doesn’t matter to the Lakers, why should I care?!"
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com