"We Have Made An Offer": Barcelona President Gives Robert Lewandowski Update

Joan Laporta has confirmed that he is waiting for Bayern Munich to respond to Barcelona's latest offer for Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has told Bayern that he wants to leave this summer after eight trophy-laden seasons in Munich.

But the Poland international still has one year left on his Bayern contract and the German champions do not want to sell him cheaply.

Barcelona president Laporta provided an update on the situation on Thursday.

"We absolutely respect Bayern," said Laporta, as quoted by The Athletic. "You know we have made an offer for the player and that we are waiting for a response, and we believe it will be positive."

Barcelona have made an offer to Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski IMAGO/Sven Simon

According to The Athletic, Barca have already agreed personal terms with Lewandowski and now just need to strike a deal with Bayern.

While Laporta refused to go into detail about Barca's bid, it is claimed by BBC Sport that the offer is worth £33.8 million plus a possible extra £4.2m in add-ons.

It was rumored that Bayern had asked Barca not to include add-ons in their offer because they were unsure of the Spanish club's ability to honor future payments.

Dismissing that rumor, Laporta added: "I don't believe it. I believe it's information from a cat and it was a joke. It doesn't come from Bayern.

"We made an offer and they must now weigh it up."

Lewandowski has scored 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern, winning 19 trophies, including eight Bundesliga titles.