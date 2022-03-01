Chelsea FC For Sale? Roman Abramovich Set To Receive Offers This Week

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is expected to receive and possibly consider offers to sell his football club this week.

The 55-year-old billionaire released a statement via the club's official website on Saturday stating that he was "giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC."

Those trustees are Bruce Buck, John Devine, Emma Hayes, Piara Powar, Paul Ramos and Sir Hugh Robertson. But according to The Telegraph, they have not yet accepted the responsibility Abramovich has thrust upon them, while some of them are said to be considering quitting.

Abramovich's decision to ceremonially hand over the day-to-day running of Chelsea was seemingly motivated by a desire to protect the club from the heat he is personally facing right now.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich pictured at Stamford Bridge in 2015 IMAGO/Adam Davy

It has been alleged that the Chelsea owner has links to Vladimir Putin, while Abramovich's name has twice been brought up in British parliament by MP Chris Bryant since Russia invaded Ukraine last Thursday.

First Bryant revealed last week that Abramovich had been flagged as a person of interest by the UK's Home Office three years ago due to alleged links to the Russian state.

"I've got hold of a leaked document from 2019, from the Home Office, which says in relation to Mr Abramovich: 'As part of HMG's [Her Majesty's government] Russia strategy aimed at targeting illicit finance and malign activity, Abramovich remains of interest to HMG due to his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices,'" Bryant told the House of Commons, as reported by The Guardian.

Bryant went on to allege that Abramovich had previously admitted to paying for "political influence", before suggesting that the Russian should have some of his assets seized and should not be allowed to own Chelsea FC.

None of Abramovich's assets have been seized as of yet but Bryant spoke again in parliament on Tuesday when he said the Chelsea owner was "terrified of being sanctioned".

Bryant suggested that Abramovich's fear would lead him to sell two of his properties this week, but could he also sell his football club?

The Telegraph claims that Abramovich has previously rejected offers worth £2.2 billion for Chelsea.

But the newspaper adds that for the first time since he bought Chelsea in 2003, potential buyers believe there is a genuine chance Abramovich could entertain their offers.

It is unclear what Abramovich may consider to be a fair price, but The Telegraph claims that the club owe him £1.51 billion in loans and he would expect these to be covered at the very least.

The sales of football clubs are rarely quick transactions though. And if Abramovich were to be sanctioned by the UK government before a deal was concluded, matters could get very complicated.