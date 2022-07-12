Skip to main content

Robert Lewandowski Returns To Bayern Munich Training While Chelsea Eye Bold Transfer Move

Robert Lewandowski was back in Bayern Munich training on Tuesday but it still looks likely that he will end the summer elsewhere.

The 33-year-old has told Bayern that he wants to leave to take on a new challenge after winning 19 trophies in eight seasons at Germany's biggest club.

But despite Lewandowski making it clear he does not wish to stay at Bayern, the Poland international has opted against going on strike.

He arrived at Bayern's training center on Tuesday in the passenger seat of a green Bentley before undergoing routine pre-season medical checks.

Robert Lewandowski pictured returning to Bayern Munich training in July 2022

Bayern begin the defense of their Bundesliga title away to Eintracht Frankfurt on August 5, but Lewandowski may well be gone by then.

His most likely destination remains Barcelona but, according to The Mirror, Chelsea have made a bold attempt to hijack the La Liga club's move.

Barca are said to be Lewandowski's preferred destination but the delicate financial situation at the Camp Nou makes a move there slightly tricky.

A move to England could still fulfill Lewandowski's desire to take on a new challenge.

He would be ably supported at Stamford Bridge too, with Chelsea set to add Raheem Sterling to their creative ranks.




