Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel To Give Armando Broja And Conor Gallagher Summer Shot To Earn Chelsea Squad Spot

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said that he plans to give Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher the chance to impress him this summer.

Striker Broja and midfielder Gallagher have both had encouraging seasons while on loan from Stamford Bridge - at Southampton and Crystal Palace respectively.

Broja, 20, has scored nine goals for the Saints, while Gallagher, 22, has netted eight times and provided three assists in 32 Premier League starts at Palace.

Both players have at least three more years left on their Chelsea contracts and another season out on loan remains a possibility.

But Tuchel wants to at least see Broja and Gallagher up close during pre-season before making a decision on their next steps.

"They will come back for sure," said Tuchel, as quoted by journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

"I want to have them in pre-season and we will decide in pre-season what goes on. It is heavily up to them and how they do."

Conor Gallagher pictured jumping ahead of Crystal Palace's Premier League fixture against Leeds United in April 2022

Conor Gallagher has been a star performer for Crystal Palace during a loan spell this season

Chelsea are heading to the United States this summer as part of their pre-season schedule.

So far only one friendly has been confirmed. It is against Arsenal in Orlando's Camping World Stadium on July 23.

Gallagher first joined Chelsea way back in 2008. He has been loaned out four times and has not yet played a single minute for his parent club.

Broja joined the Blues a year after Gallagher. The Albania international has made one senior appearance for Chelsea, having come on as a substitute in a 4-0 win over Everton in March 2020.

Armando Broja pictured on his Chelsea debut in 2020

Armando Broja pictured on his Chelsea debut in 2020

Conor Gallagher pictured jumping ahead of Crystal Palace's Premier League fixture against Leeds United in April 2022
News

Thomas Tuchel To Give Armando Broja And Conor Gallagher Summer Shot To Earn Chelsea Squad Spot

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
This is the shocking moment that a Nottingham Forest fan dressed in a yellow shirt charged at Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp before appeared to head-butt him
Watch

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp Attacked By Nottingham Forest Fan During Pitch Invasion

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Philippe Coutinho (right) pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in 2013
News

Aston Villa's Record Against Man City Will Not Give Liverpool Much Hope But Coutinho's Might

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
A close-up view of the EFL Championship play-off trophy
News

Championship Play-Off Final: Nottingham Forest To Face Huddersfield In Soccer's Richest Game

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Liverpool's players huddle together in celebration after Joel Matip's winning goal in their 2-1 win at Southampton in May 2022
Watch

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool: Watch All The Goals As Reds Take EPL Title Race To Final Day

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka pictured in April 2022
News

Granit Xhaka Slams Arsenal Teammates For Not Listening To Mikel Arteta And Lacking "Balls"

By Robert SummerscalesMay 16, 2022
Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson pictured receiving dental treatment on a loose tooth during his side's 2-0 win over Arsenal in May 2022
News

Callum Wilson Inspires Newcastle To Win Over Toothless Arsenal Despite His Own Loose Tooth

By Robert SummerscalesMay 16, 2022
Blackpool forward Jake Daniels pictured in May 2022
News

Jake Daniels Becomes UK's First Active Soccer Player To Publicly Come Out As Gay Since 1990

By Robert SummerscalesMay 16, 2022
A close-up view of the club crest on Real Madrid's new home jersey for the 2022/23 season
News

Karim Benzema Models New $180 Real Madrid Home Jersey For 2022/23 Season

By Robert SummerscalesMay 16, 2022