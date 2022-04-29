FC Barcelona's Temporary Move To Olympic Stadium Confirmed

FC Barcelona have confirmed that renovation work at their Camp Nou stadium will begin in June.

Part of the plans announced on Thursday include the club rehoming the men's first team for the entirety of the 2023/24 season.

All home games in that season will be held at the nearby Olympic Stadium, which holds 60,713 fans.

An aerial view of the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona IMAGO/Eduard Sole

After hosting the 1992 Olympic Games, the stadium became the home of Espanyol between 1997 and 2009. It has been largely unused since.

The Camp Nou currently holds 99,354 fans and the club have claimed that the capacity will not be reduced during the first year of development work.

Barca will continue playing their home games at the Camp Nou in the 2022/23 season, before leaving for a year and then returning at the start of the 2024/25 campaign when the capacity will be temporarily reduced by 50%.

If the work is completed on schedule, a redeveloped Camp Nou will return to full capacity at the start of the 2025/26 season.

Every seat will be covered by a new roof, while the stadium will be thoroughly modernized, as will the surrounding area.

From this summer, the Camp Nou will be officially called Spotify Camp Nou as part of a new sponsorship deal.