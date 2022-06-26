Gerard Pique Visits Rafael Nadal At Wimbledon After Buying Chelsea Jerseys For Sons Milan And Sasha

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was pictured at Wimbledon's All England Club on Saturday.

Pique is on holiday in London with sons Milan and Sasha. And it seems that Wimbledon was not the only sporting venue that they visited.

Milan and Sasha were both seen wearing new Chelsea home jerseys, while Pique was spotted carrying bags from the Stamford Bridge megastore.

Pique briefly met up for a chat with tennis star Rafael Nadal, who was practicing at Wimbledon ahead of the tournament getting underway on Monday.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal pictured at London's All England Club ahead of The Championships at Wimbledon in June 2022 IMAGO/Action Plus/Shaun Brooks

Second seed Nadal will begin his bid for a record-enhancing 23rd Grand Slam on Tuesday with a match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in round one.

The sight of Pique and his children with Chelsea merchandise led to a lot of fans speculating that the 35-year-old could be set for a transfer to the Blues.

But although Pique's Barcelona future is very much in doubt, a move to Chelsea is not understood to be on the cards.

It was reported by SPORT earlier this month that Barca boss Xavi Hernandez had told Pique that he was not needed next season.

But Pique is under contract at the Camp Nou until 2024.