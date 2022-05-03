Liverpool Become Fourth Club To Reach 10 European Cup Finals

Liverpool have become the fourth club in history to reach 10 European Cup finals.

They will join fellow European giants Real Madrid, AC Milan and Bayern Munich in the 10-finals club on May 28.

Tuesday's 3-2 win over Villarreal in Spain sealed a 5-2 aggregate victory to book a place in this season's final at the Stade de France.

That will be Liverpool's 10th appearance in European soccer's most prestigious fixture - their fifth since in was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.

Liverpool have won six of their previous nine finals, beating Borussia Monchengladbach, Club Brugge, Roma, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Tottenham.

Year Venue Opponent Result 1977 Rome Gladbach Won 3-1 1978 London Club Brugge Won 1-0 1981 Paris Real Madrid Won 1-0 1984 Rome Roma Won on pens after 1-1 draw 1985 Brussels Juventus Lost 1-0 2005 Istanbul AC Milan Won on pens after 3-3 draw 2007 Athens AC Milan Lost 2-1 2018 Kyiv Real Madrid Lost 3-1 2019 Madrid Tottenham Won 2-0

Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have won more European Cups than Liverpool.

Like Liverpool, Bayern Munich have won six titles.

Bayern have been to more finals than Liverpool though.

Most European Cup Final Appearances Before 2022

Real Madrid - 16 (13 wins)

AC Milan - 11 (7 wins)

Bayern Munich - 11 (6 wins)

Liverpool - 9 (6 wins)

Juventus - 9 (2 wins)

Barcelona - 8 (5 wins)

Benfica - 7 (2 wins)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured celebrating with his team after winning the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham IMAGO/Sportfoto Rudel

Manchester City will be hoping to reach their first ever European Cup final this season.

They lead Real Madrid 4-3 going into Wednesday's semi-final second leg in Spain.