Liverpool Become Fourth Club To Reach 10 European Cup Finals
Liverpool have become the fourth club in history to reach 10 European Cup finals.
They will join fellow European giants Real Madrid, AC Milan and Bayern Munich in the 10-finals club on May 28.
Tuesday's 3-2 win over Villarreal in Spain sealed a 5-2 aggregate victory to book a place in this season's final at the Stade de France.
That will be Liverpool's 10th appearance in European soccer's most prestigious fixture - their fifth since in was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.
Liverpool have won six of their previous nine finals, beating Borussia Monchengladbach, Club Brugge, Roma, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Tottenham.
|Year
|Venue
|Opponent
|Result
1977
Rome
Gladbach
Won 3-1
1978
London
Club Brugge
Won 1-0
1981
Paris
Real Madrid
Won 1-0
1984
Rome
Roma
Won on pens after 1-1 draw
1985
Brussels
Juventus
Lost 1-0
2005
Istanbul
AC Milan
Won on pens after 3-3 draw
2007
Athens
AC Milan
Lost 2-1
2018
Kyiv
Real Madrid
Lost 3-1
2019
Madrid
Tottenham
Won 2-0
Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have won more European Cups than Liverpool.
Like Liverpool, Bayern Munich have won six titles.
Bayern have been to more finals than Liverpool though.
Most European Cup Final Appearances Before 2022
Real Madrid - 16 (13 wins)
AC Milan - 11 (7 wins)
Bayern Munich - 11 (6 wins)
Liverpool - 9 (6 wins)
Juventus - 9 (2 wins)
Barcelona - 8 (5 wins)
Benfica - 7 (2 wins)
Manchester City will be hoping to reach their first ever European Cup final this season.
They lead Real Madrid 4-3 going into Wednesday's semi-final second leg in Spain.