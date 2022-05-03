Skip to main content

Liverpool Become Fourth Club To Reach 10 European Cup Finals

Liverpool have become the fourth club in history to reach 10 European Cup finals.

They will join fellow European giants Real Madrid, AC Milan and Bayern Munich in the 10-finals club on May 28.

Tuesday's 3-2 win over Villarreal in Spain sealed a 5-2 aggregate victory to book a place in this season's final at the Stade de France.

That will be Liverpool's 10th appearance in European soccer's most prestigious fixture - their fifth since in was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.

Liverpool have won six of their previous nine finals, beating Borussia Monchengladbach, Club Brugge, Roma, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Tottenham.

Liverpool's record in European Cup finals

YearVenueOpponentResult

1977

Rome

Gladbach

Won 3-1

1978

London

Club Brugge

Won 1-0

1981

Paris

Real Madrid

Won 1-0

1984

Rome

Roma

Won on pens after 1-1 draw

1985

Brussels

Juventus

Lost 1-0

2005

Istanbul

AC Milan

Won on pens after 3-3 draw

2007

Athens

AC Milan

Lost 2-1

2018

Kyiv

Real Madrid

Lost 3-1

2019

Madrid

Tottenham

Won 2-0

Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have won more European Cups than Liverpool.

Like Liverpool, Bayern Munich have won six titles.

Bayern have been to more finals than Liverpool though.

Most European Cup Final Appearances Before 2022

Real Madrid - 16 (13 wins)
AC Milan - 11 (7 wins)
Bayern Munich - 11 (6 wins)
Liverpool - 9 (6 wins)
Juventus - 9 (2 wins)
Barcelona - 8 (5 wins)
Benfica - 7 (2 wins)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured celebrating with his team after winning the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured celebrating with his team after winning the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham

Manchester City will be hoping to reach their first ever European Cup final this season.

They lead Real Madrid 4-3 going into Wednesday's semi-final second leg in Spain.

Liverpool players pictured celebrating their 2019 Champions League triumph with an open-top bus parade
News

Liverpool's Plans For Trophy Parade Underway Ahead Of Potential Quadruple

By Robert Summerscales53 seconds ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured celebrating with his team after winning the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham
News

Liverpool Become Fourth Club To Reach 10 European Cup Finals

By Robert Summerscales7 minutes ago
Sadio Mane pictured scoring to seal Liverpool's 3-2 win against Villarreal in May 2022
Watch

Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool: Watch All The Goals As Reds Rally On Bad Night For Geronimo Rulli

By Robert Summerscales8 minutes ago
Ryan Giggs (left), Roy Keane (center) and David Beckham pictured during Manchester United's 2-1 win at Everton in 2003
News

Manchester United's Best Ever XI In Premier League Era Named By Roy Keane

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
David Brookes (right) pictured in action for Bournemouth against Manchester City in September 2020
News

David Brookes Confirms He Is "Cancer Free" As Wales Star Eyes Return In World Cup Year

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Jesse Lingard pictured lifting the FA Cup in 2016 after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Crystal Palace in the final
News

Jesse Lingard's Brother Slams "Classless" Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Juan Mata applauds Manchester United fans after his final Old Trafford appearance for the club in May 2022
News

Juan Mata And Nemanja Matic Wave Goodbye To Manchester United Fans After Final Home Game

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Fulham's players celebrate with the Championship trophy after their final home game of the 2021/22 season
News

Fulham Win 7-0 For Third Time This Season To Clinch Championship Trophy In Style

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
A general image of UEFA's logo
News

Russia Kicked Out Of Euro 2022 While UEFA Confirms No Russian Clubs Will Enter UCL Next Season

By Robert SummerscalesMay 2, 2022