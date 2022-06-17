Liverpool Confirm Jay Spearing Return As Player-Coach In Youth Development Role

Liverpool confirmed on Friday that former Reds midfielder Jay Spearing was rejoining the club "as a full-time coach with the U18s group".

He will work directly under Under 18 manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson and alongside fellow youth coach Tim Jenkins.

Spearing's name had been trending on Twitter prior to Liverpool's announcement after The Telegraph reported that the 33-year-old would be coming back to Liverpool as a player-coach.

It was claimed by The Telegraph that Spearing was set to play for Liverpool's Under 21 team as an overage player while coaching and mentoring his younger teammates.

Indeed, buried in the 251-word statement Liverpool published to announce Spearing's return, it was confirmed that Spearing will indeed be able to play for Liverpool's U21s.

Jay Spearing pictured playing for the Liverpool first team in 2010 IMAGO/Insidefoto

Academy manager Alex Inglethorpe told Liverpoolfc.com: "It's fantastic to welcome Jay back to the Academy and he will work with the U18s as a full-time coach.

"Jay will work with Bridgey and Tim and he will be actively involved on the training field with our young players.

"He will also be eligible to play for the U21s to provide experience for the young players when we need him.

"Jay is still quite young and the impact he can have around the U18s is invaluable because he is someone who lives and breathes this club.

"More important, Jay has played across all four divisions, so I think he will be a really good addition for us."

Spearing, who captained Tranmere Rovers in England's League Two last season, left Liverpool in 2013 after spending more than 15 years at the club.

He joined Liverpool's youth ranks as a child and went on to captain their U18 side to FA Youth Cup glory in 2007.