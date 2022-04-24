Skip to main content

Liverpool Top Premier League's Headed Goals Table After Scoring Two More Vs Everton

Both of Liverpool's goals in their 2-0 win over Everton came direct from headers.

Andy Robertson nodded home their first from a Mo Salah cross, before Divock Origi improved his superb record against Everton by getting on the end of Luis Diaz's acrobatic assist.

Liverpool are the top scorers in the Premier League in terms of overall goals, having now netted 85 times, compared to Manchester City's tally of 80.

Fourteen of those 85 strikes (16.47%) have been headers, meaning Liverpool are also the EPL's top scorers in terms of headed goals.

Chelsea and Newcastle are joint second with 11 headed goals in the Premier League this season.

Leeds United have scored the fewest headed goals in the 2021/22 EPL with two. Daniel James has scored both of those.

Most Headed Goals In 2021/22 Premier League

Most headed goals scored in the 2021/22 Premier League season, as of April 24

TeamHeaded goals

1. Liverpool

14

=2. Chelsea

11

=2. Newcastle

11

4. Man City

9

=5. Southampton

8

=5. West Ham

8

=5. Burnley

8

Diogo Jota is the Premier League's leading scorer this season in terms of headers.

Jota has scored four, while six players - Callum Wilson, Thiago Silva, Danny Welbeck, Kai Havertz, Emmanuel Dennis and Ben Mee - have hit three each.

Robertson has scored two headed goals and assisted four more.

Andy Robertson (right) heads the ball to score for Liverpool against Everton at Anfield in April 2022

Andy Robertson (right) heads the ball to score for Liverpool against Everton at Anfield

Andy Robertson (right) heads the ball to score for Liverpool against Everton at Anfield in April 2022
