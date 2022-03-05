Skip to main content

Man United & Chelsea Target Declan Rice On His "Urgent" Desire To Play In Champions League

Declan Rice has revealed that he sees himself as one of the best soccer players on the planet and he wants to be playing at the highest level.

Rice currently plays his club football for West Ham but has attracted interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United, according to the London Evening Standard.

West Ham have never competed in the UEFA Champions League, while Chelsea and Man United do so on a regular basis.

But the Hammers are in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, which would see them make their UCL debut next term.

When asked in an interview with the London Evening Standard this week about his desire to win trophies and play in the Champions League, Rice said: "It is as urgent as possible.

"I feel like, not only for me, that's for every young player as well.

Declan Rice pictured playing for West Ham in February 2022

Captain Declan Rice pictured playing for West Ham against Wolves last month

"We are really close with West Ham at the minute and last season it was gutting to lose out on it but we are pushing. We'll keep going. Champions League is a big aim of mine and hopefully one day I can play in it and do well.

"I feel like I am one of the established top players around the world. I am only 23, so I am still young — that's what I mean in that sense — but in terms of my playing ability and the way I've performed consistently, I see myself as an established player now who's got good experience and can play at any level if required."

Rice has 28 months left on his current contract at West Ham and is said to have rejected two offers from the club regarding an extension.

West Ham manager David Moyes has previously declared that the 23-year-old is worth £100m.

“You hear those numbers and for me it is crazy," Rice added.

"All I can do is go out there and perform, regardless of the price tag. I just need to focus on playing well and performing at the best level I can.”

