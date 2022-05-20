Norwich City Vs Tottenham Preview, Injury News, Form And Score Prediction

Norwich City will bid farewell to the Premier League on Sunday.

The already-relegated Canaries have little to play for other than pride.

But a win over Tottenham would likely be enough to see them finish 19th rather than bottom - and thus earn an extra £2.2m in Premier League prize money.

Tottenham will travel to Norwich as overwhelming favorites. They are they a much better team, in much better form, with much more cause for motivation.

A point for Spurs would guarantee them fourth place, Champions League football and a sixth straight season as top dogs in north London.

But history tells them to beware a team in Norwich's position. Because Spurs famously lost a very similar game to this one on the final day of the 2015/16 season.

In May 2016, Spurs needed just a point at Newcastle, who were already down, to finish above Arsenal for the first time in Premier League history. They lost 5-1.

But a repeat of that result on Sunday seems highly unlikely under a manager like Antonio Conte. Spurs have not lost by more than two goals since Conte became their boss in November.

Norwich City Vs Tottenham

When: Sunday, May 22 - 4pm British Summer Time (11am Eastern Time)

Where: Carrow Road, Norwich

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Norwich City Vs Tottenham Injury News

Norwich will be without Billy Gilmour after the Chelsea loanee returned to his parent club for treatment on an ankle injury sustained last weekend.

Ben Gibson is a doubt with a back complaint, but Mathias Normann is fit to play despite picking up a knock in the recent 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Tottenham will be without Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon and Cristian Romero.

But Harry Kane is expected to be fit despite feeling unwell on Friday.

Form

Norwich: LLLLLD



Tottenham: LDWDWW

Norwich City Vs Tottenham Head To Head

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last six matches against Norwich, winning four of those games.

Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring for Tottenham in a 3-0 win over Norwich in December 2021 IMAGO/Action Plus/Shaun Brooks

Spurs have scored at least twice in each of their six most recent meetings with Norwich.

This weekend will see the 20th Premier League match between Norwich and Tottenham.

Spurs have won 11 of the first 19, drawing five, while Norwich have beaten them three times in EPL history.

Norwich City Vs Tottenham Score Prediction

Norwich 0-3 Tottenham

Spurs beat Norwich 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December.

Norwich were quite offensive in their approach in that game and a similar approach on Sunday could play into Tottenham's hands, as Conte's side like to counter-attack.

Son Heung-min is just one goal behind Mo Salah in the race for the Golden Boot, so don't be surprised if he grabs a couple at Carrow Road.

Meanwhile, Norwich are the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season and have only netted one goal in their last five games.