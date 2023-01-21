Pumas Terminate Dani Alves Contract After His Arrest For Alleged Sexual Assault
Liga MX club Pumas have terminated the contract of Dani Alves after the 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
Right-back Alves, who played twice for Brazil at last year's FIFA World Cup, was arrested on Friday after a woman claimed that he had sexually assaulted her in a Barcelona nightclub on December 30.
Alves denied the accusation but he was held without bail after appearing in front of a judge later on Friday.
The former Barcelona, PSG and Juventus player had been under contract with Pumas until July 2023.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
But Pumas chairman Leopoldo Silva said in a short statement on Friday evening that Alves was no longer a member of the club.