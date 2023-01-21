Skip to main content

Pumas Terminate Dani Alves Contract After His Arrest For Alleged Sexual Assault

Liga MX club Pumas have terminated the contract of Dani Alves after the 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Right-back Alves, who played twice for Brazil at last year's FIFA World Cup, was arrested on Friday after a woman claimed that he had sexually assaulted her in a Barcelona nightclub on December 30.

Alves denied the accusation but he was held without bail after appearing in front of a judge later on Friday.

The former Barcelona, PSG and Juventus player had been under contract with Pumas until July 2023.

But Pumas chairman Leopoldo Silva said in a short statement on Friday evening that Alves was no longer a member of the club.

Dani Alves pictured in January 2023

By Robert Summerscales
