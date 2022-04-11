Referee Named For Real Madrid Vs Chelsea: Szymon Marciniak Stats & History

Szymon Marciniak has been confirmed as the referee for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Real will go into the game at the Bernabeu with a 3-1 lead from the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Marciniak is one of Poland's most highly-respected match officials.

Players ought to be on their best behavior on Tuesday because the 41-year-old has issued two red cards in his last four matches.

He sent off Marseille midfielder Gerson against PAOK in the Europa Conference League last week, having also dismissed Giannis Papanikolaou in a Polish league game between Rakow Czestochowa and Legia Warsaw in March.

Marciniak has issued cards on each of his last eight appointments, at an average of 4.25 per match.

The last time he took charge of a game without booking anyone was on February 16 when he oversaw Liverpool's 2-0 win at Inter Milan.

Marciniak has never refereed Chelsea before, but he served as an assistant VAR at the 2019 Europa League final when the Blues beat Arsenal 4-1.

He has taken charge of five Real matches, including a 2-0 win over Roma in 2016 and home draws against Dortmund later that year and Tottenham in 2017.

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak pictured during Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with Tottenham in 2017 IMAGO/ANP/Maurice van Steen

Marciniak was also the referee when Real lost 4-2 to Atletico Madrid in the 2018 UEFA Super Cup final. Eight players received yellow cards in that game.

The most recent occasion Marciniak refereed a Real game was earlier this season when the Madrid side won 3-0 away to Sheriff.