Chelsea Knocked Out By Real Madrid's Oldest Team In Champions League History

Real Madrid's starting XI for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea was their oldest in the history of the tournament.

Madrid lost 3-2 in extra time, but qualified for the semi-finals 5-4 on aggregate.

The sum of their starting players' ages divided by eleven was 29 years and 293 days.

Just two Real starters were aged under 26. They were 23-year-old Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior, 21.

Real's oldest players were Luka Modric, 36, and Karim Benzema, 34. Both of those golden oldies played a crucial role in Real's comeback.

Real had been 3-0 down on the night and behind 4-3 on aggregate when Modric produced a magic assist to set up sub Rodrygo, whose goal sent the match to extra time.

Benzema scored in extra time to restore Real's aggregate lead, which he had helped build with a hat-trick in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge in the first leg.

Real's other starters on Tuesday were Thibaut Courtois, 29, Dani Carvajal, 30, David Alaba, 29, Nacho, 32, Ferland Mendy, 26, Casemiro, 30, and Toni Kroos, 32.

Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Karim Benzema pictured in March 2022

Luka Modric and Karim Benzema were key players as Real Madrid beat Chelsea over two legs

Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Karim Benzema pictured in March 2022
