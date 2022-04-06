Skip to main content

Thibaut Courtois Abused By Chelsea Fans But Responds With Fine Display In Real Madrid Win

Thibaut Courtois was subjected to booing and offensive chants from a section of Chelsea fans on Wednesday night.

The Belgian goalkeeper was playing at Stamford Bridge for just the second time since he left Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2018.

But this was the first time he had faced his former club in front of a full stadium.

“Thibaut, Thibaut, you’re a c***”, was heard being screamed from the Matthew Harding Stand, while Courtois was booed when in possession of the ball.

Fans also chanted: "Where’s your European Cup?”

Courtois handled the pressure of an intimidating atmosphere well to help Real record a 3-1 win over Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Thibaut Courtois acknowledges the Real Madrid fans at Stamford Bridge after a 3-1 win over Chelsea in April 2022

Although he was disappointed that Kai Havertz's 40th-minute header sneaked past him, Courtois made four saves, including an incredible stop to deny Cesar Azpilicueta.

Courtois spoke to the media after the game and was quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "It’s a good victory at a ground that’s always difficult to come to.

"We started well against a team who are very intense. We created chances, hit the crossbar, then scored two goals, then we missed two others.

"Their goal was a pity. I managed to get a touch but not well enough to stop it but then we started the second half directly with a goal.

"We can't think it’s done. Football is like this, an early goal from them can get them back in the game. We have to play our game with our fans pushing us on like against Paris and play as if we were level and needing to win the game."

