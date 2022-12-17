Skip to main content

Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea "Signed And Sealed"

Christopher Nkunku will be a Chelsea player from June 2023, according to trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Nkunku, 25, has long been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge after starring for RB Leipzig since 2019 when he left Paris Saint-Germain.

The 5'10" forward scored 20 Bundesliga goals last season and is already on 12 after 15 matches this term.

Nkunku's fine club form saw him called up by France manager Didier Deschamps for the World Cup.

However, he ended up missing Qatar 2022 after picking up a knee injury in training.

Nkunku will finish the 2022/23 season with Leipzig before moving to Stamford Bridge when the summer transfer window opens.

Christopher Nkunku pictured in action for RB Leipzig in February 2022

His contract at Leipzig was not due to expire until 2026 but it featured a release clause.

It is understood that the value of his release clause was around £53 million.

But Chelsea have apparently paid Leipzig slightly more than that figure in order to get the deal sealed quickly.

Journalist Romano tweeted on Saturday: "Christopher Nkunku deal, signed and sealed — here we go now confirmed.

"All documents and contracts are also signed, it's 100% closed.

"French striker can be considered new Chelsea player, starting from July 2023. It's all signed/sealed with RB Leipzig and player side."

