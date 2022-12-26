Skip to main content

Tottenham's Run Of Conceding First Extended To Six EPL Games After Brentford's Vitaly Janelt Beats Fraser Forster On Keeper's League Debut

The first Premier League goal in more than six weeks was scored by Vitaly Janelt on Boxing Day.

Janelt opened the scoring for Brentford in the 15th minute of their London derby against Tottenham.

It came after Fraser Forster, making his league debut for Spurs, had been unable to hold onto a deflected shot from Bryan Mbeumo.

Tottenham have now conceded first in six consecutive Premier League games.

Forster was making a rare appearance for Spurs because manager Antonio Conte had opted to rest Hugo Lloris, who had played for France in the World Cup final just eight days earlier.

Vitaly Janelt pictured shooting past Fraser Forster to give Brentford a 1-0 lead against Tottenham on Boxing Day in 2022

Vitaly Janelt pictured shooting past Fraser Forster to give Brentford a 1-0 lead against Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur

