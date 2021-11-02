How Brandon Aiyuk Broke Out of the 49ers Doghouse

Technically, Brandon Aiyuk never was in the 49ers doghouse, according to the 49ers.

He simply wasn't practicing well, and that's why he wasn't getting the ball on game day. Big difference, apparently.

But now, Brandon Aiyuk is getting the ball -- he's coming off his best performance of the season. So naturally, he must have practiced extremely well the past few weeks, or something.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan recently explained what Aiyuk has done in practices to earn more opportunities during games:

"In the meeting, they're listening a lot and you're trying to teach, but, the results are usually on the field. And it has to do with just how you do everything. How you do individual drills and how you run your routes, how you compete in one-on-one drills, how you do on the plays that we just put in or trying to script in from a mental standpoint, whether you do them right, how fast you are -- we have the GPS on all these guys and track how hard they run each day. Things like that. And just being consistent with it.

"And just going into Sunday, you could feel that it was going to happen. And he was capable of doing a lot more. The game panned out the way it did. But when his number was called and the coverages took the ball to him, he made some plays. The play that he made on the third-and-four at the end of the second quarter allowed us to call the next play. The post to Deebo that ended up getting us three points and had a chance to get us seven. I thought he made an off-schedule play. I think on second-and-11, he got about 25 yards on it, which led to three points. And I thought he blocked his tail off too."

Sounds like Aiyuk wasn't doing any of things consistently during practices early in the season.

I guess he got the message.