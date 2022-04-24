Analyzing Alec Pierce's Fit With Bengals

Should they keep him in Cincinnati?

CINCINNATI — Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce is expected to taken early in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 211 pounds at the NFL combine. Pierce has the size and speed that NFL teams covet.

He also has 33 inch arms and posted a 40.5 inch vertical leap.

Pierce was Desmond Ridder's go to option in the passing game last season. He finished with 52 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per catch and consistently won in downfield contested catch situations.

Pierce is expected to be off the board in the first two rounds, but he could make a lot of sense for the Bengals if he falls to round three.

The 21-year-old is known for his ability to make big plays on offense, but he also played a key role on the Bearcats' special teams unit.

"I think he's just scratching the surface," Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell told Dave Lapham. "He was our gunner for us and he was by far the best guy we had. He's got that mentality, he's fearless and he understands in order to be great you gotta be well-rounded in all that you do and he takes pride in doing those things too. I think he's one that's really just scratching the surface to what he can be over the next three or four years."

The Bengals have made it clear that any wide receiver they draft would have to have a role on special teams. Pierce has that ability, plus he's capable of contributing on offense as a rookie.

The Bengals did bring him in for a top 30 visit, which likely means they're interested in the standout wide receiver. Pierce would be a great fit in Cincinnati, but he could go off the board in the top-50 picks of the draft.

For more on what the Bengals could do in the draft, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

