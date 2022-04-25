Three Thoughts on Zac Taylor's Pre-Draft News Conference

There's been plenty of talk about arm length over the past few weeks. Especially after Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum's arms measured in at 31 1/8-inches long.

It also matters at cornerback, where guys like Roger McCreary, Andrew Booth Jr., and Kaiir Elam are all candidates to be the 31st overall pick.

"It’s always part of the discussion," Taylor said when asked about arm length. "It’s one of the variables at your disposal and then you marry that with other qualities they have. Those are just discussions you always have about prospects whether it is speed or height or weight or size or what the arm length is. That can come up a lot of different ways. That’s part of the draft process is figuring out what you are willing to take at that spot on that day and who fits your team. Weaknesses, how you can minimize that as best you can. Or if it is a fatal flaw."

Will Linderbaum's short arms cause him to drop out of round one? Do the Bengals have a first round grade on him?

Those are questions we may get the answer to on Thursday night if he's still available when the Bengals are on the clock.