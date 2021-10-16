    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Preview: Cardinals Back on the Road to Face Cleveland Browns

    How to watch information, previews, injuries and key players for the Arizona Cardinals road matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
    Author:

    The Arizona Cardinals go back on the road this week where they've been more dominant than at home. Arizona is 3-0 away from the Valley with double-digit victories over the Titans, Jaguars and Rams. 

    This Sunday, the Cardinals head to Cleveland to face a 3-2 Browns team that just lost a shootout 47-42 against the Chargers. 

    The two sides are both in the top six in scoring offenses and top 12 in defensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). 

    Both teams will be missing key contributors, though, which will throw a wrench into what looks like a highly competitive matchup. 

    Essential info

    Need to knows

    Time/date

    Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1:05 p.m.

    TV

    FOX with Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin

    Radio

    Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi

    Spanish radio

    KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu

    Betting line (sisportsbook)

    Cardinals +3.5

    Over/under

    49.5

    Inside slant

    The Browns offensive strength is the Cardinals defensive weakness. 

    Cleveland has the top rushing offense in the NFL in yards, average and DVOA. 

    They utilize counters and draws up the middle where they have blocked well. 

    Their two running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are No. 1 and No. 2 in the league, respectively, in yards after contact per rush.

    "Both do things at a high level whether it's the pass game, run game, screen game . . . Coach (Kevin) Stefanski does a great job building off of that with the play-action game, the boots and nakeds," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "So it's a dynamic offense." 

    ezgif.com-gif-maker (29)

    But, the Cardinals won't need to tackle Chubb, as he is out with a calf injury. That will put more responsibility on Hunt, who still creates problems as a rusher and pass-catcher. 

    The Cardinals defense allows the second most yards per carry this season, although it has had stretches of solid play to pair with inconsistencies. 

    A wrinkle here is the offensive line health of Cleveland. Three starters are listed as questionable. 

    The Cardinals defense is also dealing with injuries and players out. 

    Edge rusher Chandler Jones is likely out with COVID-19, while cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Byron Murphy Jr. and linebacker Jordan Hicks are all game-day decisions. 

    Overall, the Cardinals defense is one of six NFL teams allowing fewer than 20 points per game (19.0). 

    © Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

    "It can it can look ugly at times, (but at the) end of the day, it's about keeping points to a minimum," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "So that's the ultimate goal this Sunday."

    The Browns will test Arizona's open-field tackling and vision, as Cleveland runs a lot of screens and utilizes their tight ends in the passing game. 

    The Cardinals offense had been rolling up until last week. The 49ers held Arizona to a season-low 17 points, although the Cardinals stepped up in the fourth quarter when needed. 

    Arizona has the weapons to make Sunday difficult for a banged-up Browns secondary. Cleveland's top two corners are questionable for this game. 

    © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    After last week, four Cardinals have 21 or more catches: DeAndre Hopkins, Chase Edmonds, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore. 

    The Chargers hurt the Browns down the field, which is an area where Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray could take advantage. 

    Arizona is second in the NFL in net yards per pass attempt. 

    The Browns have a difficult front seven to deal with, though, led by defensive end Myles Garrett. He leads the league with seven sacks in five games and will attract plenty of attention if he plays.  

    "They've done a great job building that roster with great athletes, they fly around, they're physical, (they're a) great front," Kingsbury said.

    Injury statuses

    The Browns list of questionable players for Sunday is lengthy: 

    C2B1738A-1CC8-415A-9935-D5FB3D0791E3

    Both Cleveland starting offensive tackles missed practice on Friday and backup Chris Hubbard is on injured reserve. 

    Hunt himself is a question, although he progressed to limited on Friday. 

    For the Cardinals:

    6114E393-A485-40DC-B415-0680390C3DDF

    COVID-19

    The Cardinals will not have their head coach and play-caller on the sideline. Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, as did quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, defensive end Zach Allen and general manager Steve Keim. 

    Murray vs. Mayfield

    Murray was Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's backup for a season at Oklahoma when the latter won the Heisman. Murray then won the award the following year. 

    © Rob Schumacher/The Republic, Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

    Both quarterbacks were the No. 1 overall picks in their respective drafts, and they spoke about each other this week. 

    "He is obviously a tremendous athlete, but I think he sees and understands the concepts in space a lot better than people might give him credit for," Mayfield told the Cleveland media. 

    “I watched it first-hand each and every day – how hard he worked, made throws that a lot of people can’t make," Murray said. "I saw it all and I can legitimately say he’s like that.”

    Matchup history

    These two teams faced each other in 2019, the first battle between Murray and Mayfield. The Cardinals won that game 38-24 as Murray passed for 219 yards and ran for 56. 

    Since 2000, the Cardinals have won five of six games against Cleveland, although the Browns own the all-time series 33-15-3. 

    The first time the two played was in 1950. 

    Players to watch

    Players to watch

    ExpertPlayersReasoning

    Howard Balzer

    Markus Golden

    With Chandler Jones likely out, Golden could take advantage of J.J. Watt double teams to help against the run and in the pass-rush. 

    Donnie Druin

    Dennis Gardeck

    With Chandler Jones expected to miss Sunday, all eyes will be on pass-rushers such as Dennis Gardeck to take advantage of likely one-on-one matchups with J.J. Watt commanding attention. 

    Alex Weiner

    Zaven Collins

    The Cardinals will face a run-heavy attack, so Collins could get more snaps this week after he received a career-high in them last Sunday. 

    Cardinals Opponent Outlook: Cleveland Browns Offense

    Style Points Don't Matter for Cardinals Defense

    It's all About the Razz Between Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield

    © Rob Schumacher/The Republic, Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC
    Game Day

    Preview: Cardinals Back on the Road to Face Cleveland Browns

    1 minute ago
    James Conner
    News

    Cardinals RB James Conner Produces at the Goal Line

    16 minutes ago
    Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim (left) talks with head coach Kliff Kingsbury during Red & White Practice at Stare Farm Stadium.
    News

    Call This Team the COVID Cardinals

    1 hour ago
    Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
    News

    Kliff Kingsbury, Two Others Test Positive for COVID; Out Sunday

    10 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) looks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first half at State Farm Stadium.
    News

    Friday Injury Report: Marco Wilson, Jordan Hicks, Byron Murphy Jr. Questionable

    18 hours ago
    Collins
    News

    Zaven Collins Prepared for Whatever Role Needed on Sunday

    19 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) warms up during practice on Sept. 25, 2020, at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz.
    News

    Cardinals Practice Notebook: Kingsbury on Ertz Trade; Hopkins and Hicks Return

    19 hours ago
    © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Browns RB Nick Chubb Out for Sunday's Game Against Cardinals

    19 hours ago