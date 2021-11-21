Washington Spoils Cam Newton's Return to Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, NC - Since his signing over a week ago, Carolina Panthers fans have been chomping at the bit to see Cam Newton run out of the tunnel at Bank of America Stadium. On a cold, overcast Sunday afternoon, a very loud near-capacity stadium welcomed Newton back. During player introductions, the song "I'm Coming Home" blared through the speakers, and at that moment, you knew Superman had returned to the Queen City.

It didn't take long for Newton to get the crowd energized as he led the Panthers right down the field for a touchdown on the opening drive. However, it didn't come easy. Newton was stuffed on a quarterback sneak on 3rd and 1 near midfield. Matt Rhule left the offense on the field and called a little misdirection with Robby Anderson coming in motion left, and pitching the ball out wide to Christian McCaffrey to the right. McCaffrey found a gaping hole, picking up 15 on the play. Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb gave the Panthers an additional 15 yards thanks to a horsecollar tackle on McCaffrey's run. Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady dialed up a beautiful play design on the touchdown. Newton drew the defense in with a fake QB draw and then delivered a 10-yard strike to DJ Moore in the end zone to open up the scoring.

On Washington's second drive of the game, Taylor Heinicke connected with Terry McLaurin for a gain of 30 on a post route, beating Donte Jackson. The Panthers caught a bad break when Heinicke tried to go over the middle to DeAndre Carter. Safety Juston Burris came down to lay the hit, breaking up the pass but was called for unnecessary roughness. When the replay showed on the video board, it appeared that Burris hit Carter clearly with his shoulder. A few plays later, Morgan Fox forced an Antonio Gibson fumble which was recovered by Frankie Luvu of the Panthers at the 10-yard line going in. Carolina went three and out following the fumble, but it kept Washington out of the end zone for the moment.

The Heinicke, McLaurin connection hit big once again deep down the field for a gain of 39 on 3rd & 9. A 15-yard run by J.D. McKissic set up a 6-yard touchdown through the air to Cam Sims on a slant.

Midway through the 2nd quarter, the Panthers got the offense clicking once again after a pair of three and outs. Newton threw a dart to tight end Tommy Tremble for 19 yards, pushing the ball near the 50. Washington did themselves no favors with a 15-yard facemask penalty on Kamren Curl following a five-yard rush by Christian McCaffrey. On the very next play, Cam Newton kept the ball on a read option and ran away from the defense for a 24-yard touchdown. After scoring, Newton sprinted to the Panther logo at midfield, pounded the ball into the ground, and did his iconic Superman celebration.

Washington answered with a long, methodical 12-play scoring drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock. Early in the drive, Ron Rivera pounded the ball on the ground with J.D McKissic and Jarret Patterson, but it was Taylor Heinicke who engineered the Football Team down the field. After a false start on 4th & 1, Rivera left the offense on the field and a breakdown in the Panthers' defense left open a huge passing lane in the middle of the field, allowing Heinicke to find a wide-open DeAndre Carter to keep the drive going. Then, on 3rd and 9, Heinicke put one in a tight window to Adam Humphries to move the chains once again. Terry McLaurin tied the game up by making a tightly contested catch in the end zone with Jeremy Chinn draped all over him. Chinn was flagged for pass interference but it didn't matter. McLaurin had it the whole way.

Carolina and Washington were knotted up at the half, 14-14.

The Football Team gashed the Panthers' defense on the opening drive of the 2nd half ripping off 6.6 yards per play. Running back Antonio Gibson had 41 yards on six carries including a 20-yard run that put Washington in the red zone. Heinicke delivered a short pass to DeAndre Carter for a touchdown on 3rd & goal, giving Washington its first lead of the game.

Washington continued their dominance on the ground on their next possession, but a Haason Reddick sack and a delay of game brought the drive to an end while also pushing Washington out of field goal range for Joey Slye.

Carolina finally found some rhythm offensively early in the fourth quarter. Cam Newton completed a pass to DJ Moore for a first down and once again, Washington provided some help with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on Daron Payne. Carolina turned to some razzle-dazzle as Newton tossed the ball to McCaffrey going right who then threw the ball back to Newton who then found Tommy Tremble for a gain of 16. Newton went back to the air and threw one right over a linebacker's head and dropped it right into McCaffrey for a 27-yard score.

Taylor Heinicke continued to make plays with his feet and once again, Juston Burris was flagged for unnecessary roughness on a late hit to Heinicke. Carolina had Washington well behind the chains on 3rd down but an 18-yard pass to Adam Humphries allowed Ron Rivera to go for it on 4th & 3. Heinicke completed a pass to tight end John Bates to move the sticks and then he ran for another first down two plays later. The Panthers' defense bent but did not break and forced a field goal attempt from Joey Slye who sailed one through the uprights to hand Washington a 24-21 lead.

A holding call on Taylor Moton on the first play of the Panthers' next drive put them a bit behind the eight-ball. Newton completed a pair of passes to get to 4th & 3. Head coach Matt Rhule initially sent out the punting unit before calling timeout and put the offense back on the field to go for it. With under four minutes remaining, the Panthers were just simply running out of time. Newton had pressure in his face but completed a pass to Christian McCaffrey just shy of the first down marker.

Washington elected to keep the ball on the ground and force Carolina to use their remaining timeouts. The Panthers' defense held and Joey Slye tacked on another field goal, extending the lead to 27-21.

With a shade under two minutes left and no timeouts, Cam Newton had a chance to pull out a comeback victory. The Panthers moved the ball to midfield but the offensive line couldn't hold up and Newton was sacked on 4th down, essentially ending the game.

Heinicke took two kneels to secure the 27-21 victory over the Panthers.

Next up for the Carolina Panthers will be the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers and Dolphins are scheduled to kick at 1 p.m. EST in Miami.

