3 Takeaways From the Saints Week 9 Loss to the Falcons

Three Takeaways from the New Orleans Saints' Week 9 Loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the Superdome.

The New Orleans Saints' (5-3) comeback effort was gone in a blink of an eye Sunday as a game-winning field goal pushed the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) past the Black and Gold by a final score of 27-25. Sean Payton's team trailed by 18 points entering the fourth quarter and took the lead on a Kenny Stills touchdown with under two minutes remaining.

However, moments later, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan connected with Cordarrelle Patterson on a 64-yard reception to place Atlanta in field goal range. Three plays later, Pro-Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo connected on a 29-yard field goal to escape with a victory.

Below is three takeaways from the Saints defeat to their bitter NFC South rivals.

A Poor 1st Half Showing Doomed the Saints

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass over New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) during the second quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans is just one of two teams in the NFL who have not scored on their opening drive of any game this season. Ironically, the other is the Atlanta Falcons, but the team in Black and Red jumped out to a two-score lead in the first half.

The Saints' slow starts have been a constant theme in the 2021 NFL season, even with Jameis Winston at the helm. And while Sunday afternoon was a prime example of how much New Orleans may miss what Winston brings to the table, it does not offer a solution to an ongoing problem for Sean Payton and Pete Carmichael's offense.

It is well known that the Saints and Sean Payton like to script their first 15-20 offensive plays. Perhaps the consistently slow starts result from a lack of aggression in Payton's first-quarter play calling. Or, could it be a lack of trust in the offense since being depleted by multiple injuries at various positions.

Regardless, the Saints must find offensive consistency, something that Who Dat Nation has yet to see in 2021. However, most importantly, preaching strong starts is critical because playing from the front will only help the Saints' new recipe for victory of running the ball and relying on a strong defense.

Boom, Zoom & the Defense Can Only Carry the Team So Far...

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The current Saints offense is led by the ground game instead of through the air from the previous 15 Drew Brees years. This was confirmed further after the Saints re-acquired fan-favorite Mark Ingram II from the Houston Texans before the Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jameis Winston's ACL injury.

With the fore-mentioned slow start, New Orleans saw a heavy dose of Kamara and Ingram, and that dose remained strong throughout the contest. Kamara ended the day as the Saints leading rusher (50 yards) and receiver (54 yards) and was depended on after the Saints' offense saw numerous self-inflicted wounds throughout the first half.

The recipe is in place for the Saints to make the playoffs. Run the ball well and rely on your strong defense. Plenty of teams have made deep playoff runs with this recipe, but other guys need to step up and make big plays.

The untimely penalties, infuriating dropped passes, and big plays allowed defensively, make the Saints look like they are simply missing a piece or two from being a true contender for the NFC South crown. To make the playoffs have to find a way to get help for one of the best backfield tandems and a top-five defense in the league.

Did Siemian end any Quarterback Controversy?

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) makes a throw during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Trevor Siemian made his first NFL start since Week 2 of 2019, completing 25 of 41 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. The NFL veteran led the Saints to their first lead of the game, with 1:01 remaining in the fourth quarter to see it fall to a game-winning field goal a minute later.

Siemian's performance in the second half was strong in large part to great field position and some Falcons' penalties but was it enough to solidify himself as the starter moving forward?

Sean Payton told the media to expect a mix of Taysom Hill in Sunday's contest against Atlanta. And though Hill only played 17 offensive snaps (22%) for the Saints, when he entered at quarterback in the fourth quarter, the offense found a spark on back-to-back pass plays.

Hill's health was in question throughout the week as he recovered from a concussion, which may explain the limited snaps he saw, but can Taysom's versatility at quarterback be the answer to the Saints' problems, or should the team stick with Siemian after an overall strong start?

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Falcons-Saints Coverage From the Week