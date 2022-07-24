Skip to main content

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Abraham Lucas

Continuing his career at the next level staying in state, Lucas' development as a run blocker in a pro-style offense will determine how quickly he finds his way into Seattle's starting lineup at right tackle.

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month's time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Abraham Lucas, Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 322 pounds

2021 Stats*: No sacks allowed

*College stats at Washington State

Heralding from Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett, Lucas opted to stay in state and accepted a scholarship offer from Washington State. After redshirting as a freshman, he immediately stepped into the starting lineup for the Cougars, earning Freshman All-American honors from the USA Today and Athletic. Over the next two seasons, he garnered Second-Team All-Pac 12 recognition, emerging as one of the best pass protecting tackles in the nation. He wrapped up his illustrious college career with a First-Team All-Pac 12 selection in 2021, allowing only one sack on over 600 pass protection reps over his final two seasons combined. After turning in a sensational workout at the NFL combine and performing well at the Senior Bowl, his stock took a major jump heading into the draft and the Seahawks snagged the athletic tackle with the 72nd overall pick in the third round.

Best Case Scenario: Adapting to a pro-style offense without much of a hitch, Lucas rightfully earns a starting job for the Seahawks in Week 1, beating out the likes of Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe to become an immediate starter. While he gives up four sacks along the way, he winds up receiving All-Rookie Team recognition from the PFWA and looks poised to be a starter on the right side for years to come.

Worst Case Scenario: Bullied in the trenches against NFL competition and struggling in the run game, Lucas isn't ready for prime time and Curhan winds up beating him out for the starting job in training camp, casting questions about where he fits into Seattle's future plans.

What to Expect in 2022: After thriving in both Air Raid and Run N' Shoot offenses predicated heavily on the passing game, Lucas will be asked to work out of a three-point stance on a regular basis for the first time since high school. There will be a significant learning curve as a result, particularly in the run game where he hasn't often been asked to fire out of his stance and enforce his will on opponents. But if he's able to acclimate quickly and his pass blocking mastery translates well to the league, he has a clear athletic advantage over Curhan and plays with a bit more physicality than Forsythe, which should make him the favorite to win the starting nod on the right side. In an ideal situation, he will seize his opportunity and the Seahawks will have their right tackle for potentially the next decade.

