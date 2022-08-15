Seahawks BREAKING: Trades with Eagles for Ex 2nd-Round Pick 'Enforcer' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside - NFL Tracker
With the 2022 NFL season on the horizon, the Seattle Seahawks are in store for an active offseason. Follow along with AllSeahawks.com for all the latest news, notes, and transactions below.
AUG 15 EAGLES TRADE The Seahawks are getting some offensive help - maybe - in exchange for a DB who very likely wasn't going to make the roster.
Coming to Seattle is former second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, and going to Philadelphia is defensive back Ugo Amadi.
J.J., 25, was not involved in Sunday’s training camp for the Eagles due to personal reasons after seeing limited playing time late in the Eagles’ preseason game against the Jets. He's a hybrid who at 6-2 and 237 has recently been listed as a tight end.
He did some work late last year as a blocking receiver and on special-teams, coach Nick Sirianni once having referred to him as the Eagles’ “enforcer.''
AUGUST 11 SEAHAWKS SIGN VETERAN CB, WAIVE OL
In need of some depth in the secondary this preseason, the Seattle Seahawks have signed veteran cornerback Jameson Houston.
Houston previously played for the Browns, Panthers, Eagles and Jaguars over his first two NFL seasons, appearing in three games for the Eagles as a rookie. He went undrafted out of Baylor in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Houston most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL.
To make room for Houston on the roster, the Seahawks waived offensive guard Keenan Forbes.
AUGUST 6 DUANE BROWN VISITING JETS
Free agent tackle Duane Brown is visiting the New York Jets Saturday and will be in attendance for the team's scrimmage.
Brown, who turns 37 later this month, played with the Seattle Seahawks from 2017-21.
Brown has started all but four games during the last four seasons for the Seahawks.
AUGUST 5 SEAHAWKS SIGN ROOKIE LB, CUT TE
The Seattle Seahawks made a couple of minor transactions on Friday, cutting tight end Jake Hausmann to make room for rookie linebacker, Jole Dublanko.
Dublanko was undrafted out of Cincinnati in the 2022 NFL Draft, signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Saints. He was later released.
In his final year with the Bearcats, Dublanko was a team captain a First-Team All-AAC selection. He led the team with 113 tackles.
JULY 28 UPDATE
Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf might be one of the most talented players. in the NFL, regardless of position.
And now, he is getting paid like it, with the 24-year-old signing a three-year $72 million extension.
His new deal will include $58.2 million guaranteed and a $30 million signing bonus.
Metcalf's bonus is the highest ever for a wide receiver, per reports.
JUNE 24 TRAINING CAMP DATES SET
The NFL announced the dates for all 32 NFL teams on Thursday, with the Seahawks set to report to their camp on July 26.
You can view the list for the entire NFL below:
ARIZONA
Rookies 7/21; Veterans 7/26
ATLANTA
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
BALTIMORE
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
BUFFALO
Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/23
CAROLINA
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
CHICAGO
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
CINCINNATI
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
CLEVELAND
Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26
DALLAS
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
DENVER
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Read More
DETROIT
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
GREEN BAY
Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26
HOUSTON
Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26
INDIANAPOLIS
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
JACKSONVILLE
Rookies and Veterans 7/24
KANSAS CITY
Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26
LAS VEGAS
Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/20
L.A. CHARGERS
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
L.A. RAMS
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/23
MIAMI
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
MINNESOTA
Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26
NEW ENGLAND
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
NEW ORLEANS
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
N.Y. GIANTS
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
N.Y. JETS
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
PHILADELPHIA
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
PITTSBURGH
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
SAN FRANCISCO
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
SEATTLE
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
TAMPA BAY
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
TENNESSEE
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
WASHINGTON
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.
Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.