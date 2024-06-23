Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can PJ Walker Crash 53-Man Roster as Third QB?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Added late in the offseason program as extra depth under center, can PJ Walker force his way onto Seattle's roster as a third quarterback?
Background
As a multi-year starter at Temple, Walker broke the school's all-time passing record and guided the Owls to a 10-win season as a senior in 2016. Despite that success, however, he wasn't drafted and signed with the Colts, bouncing on and off the practice squad during two seasons with the franchise before being selected by the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL. Starring in the new league, he led all players in passing yards and touchdowns before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season prematurely. Following his success in the spring pro league, he reunited with former Temple coach Matt Rhule in Carolina, starting seven games in three seasons with the Panthers. Last season, he joined the Browns in early September after spending time in camp with the Bears and wound up starting two games in place of an injured Deshaun Watson.
Scheme Fit
Though undersized at 5-11, 214 pounds, Walker has above average athleticism that caters well to designed quarterback runs and the bootleg game in play action while having enough arm talent to be able to push the ball downfield some. He primarily played out of shotgun at the college level, which should make him a solid fit learning Ryan Grubb's scheme as a third-string signal caller.
Best Case Scenario
Leaning on his extensive starting experience, Walker quickly grasps Grubb's offense and enjoys a stellar preseason with four touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown, leading to the Seahawks deciding to keep a third quarterback on the active roster to avoid him from being plucked up by another team off waivers.
Worst Case Scenario
Far from a polished passer despite starting nearly double digit games in the NFL, Walker struggles to complete passes during exhibition season with Smith and Howell clearly light years ahead of him, and the Seahawks decide to cut him in late August and pursue a replacement off waivers rather than retain him on the practice squad.
What to Expect in 2024
After trading for Howell in March, Walker wasn't signed to compete for Seattle's backup job, but he should receive a ton of playing time during preseason games with Smith unlikely to play much until the season opener. Now a grizzled veteran who has learned numerous offenses in multiple leagues, the 29-yard old has enough arm talent and athleticism to potentially light it up against third and fourth-string defenses in August, bolstering his stock for other teams who may be looking for an upgrade behind their starting quarterback.
Thanks to new rules implemented last year, it's possible under such circumstances Walker could earn himself a third spot on the Seahawks active roster for emergency game day activations if necessary. At the same time, however, the organization has preferred keeping only two signal callers active over the years, and most likely, they will be hoping to keep him as an insurance policy on the practice squad in case Smith and/or Howell gets banged up during the season.
