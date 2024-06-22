Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Where Does Laviska Shenault Fit in Deep WR Corps?
With OTAs wrapping up across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in just under two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Looking to jumpstart his career after two rough years in Carolina, could Laviska Shenault provide value on offense to go with special teams talent in Seattle?
Background
Breaking out as a sophomore at Colorado, Shenault racked up 86 receptions for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns, putting himself squarely on the NFL radar. While his numbers paled in comparison as a junior, he declared early for the draft and the Jaguars selected him 42nd overall in the second round. During his first two seasons, he amassed 121 catches for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns while also adding 132 rushing yards, but Jacksonville traded him to Carolina prior to the 2022 season. Seeing a diminished role with the Panthers, he only caught 37 passes and one touchdown in two seasons with the franchise, though he did return six kickoffs for 167 yards in 2023. Hitting the market, he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks looking to rejuvenate his career on offense and special teams.
Scheme Fit
A true gadget player at 6-2, 220 pounds, Shenault offers new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb immense versatility in the pass and run game. Last season with the Panthers, he played 20 snaps out of the backfield, 37 in the slot, and 31 out on the boundary to go with 66 snaps on special teams as a kick and punt returner. Earlier in his career, he spent the majority of his time in the slot, which catered well to his strengths being used on jet sweeps as well as bubble screens and quick hitters for him to produce yardage after the catch.
Best Case Scenario
Accepting his role as a secondary receiver and kick returner, Shenault takes advantage of opponents focusing on DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, bouncing back with 32 catches for 345 yards and three touchdowns while adding a kick return for six points, proving himself to be a bargain addition to an already deep Seattle receiving corps.
Worst Case Scenario
Struggling with drops during training camp and the preseason, Shenault fails to capitalize on his opportunities competing in a crowded receiver room and can't create separation against competitors in the return department, leading to his surprise release in final roster cuts before latching on with another team.
What to Expect in 2024
At one point, Shenault looked poised to become a star in Jacksonville, but he couldn't build off of a promising rookie season and let too many passes thrown his direction hit the ground, leading to his quick departure and two lackluster seasons in Carolina. Still only 25 years old, he has noteworthy skills with the ball in his hands and can rack up yardages after the catch in bunches along with offering playmaking ability as a runner, which could make him an intriguing chess piece for a Seattle offense already loaded with talent at receiver.
But ultimately, while Shenault has some untapped potential that has yet to be fulfilled, the Seahawks have too many other targets for him to be expected to contribute much in terms of receptions and carries. Barring injuries ahead of him on the depth chart, his value will mostly come on special teams, where his physicality and tackle-breaking prowess could be extra useful with new kickoff rules that function more like a run play. Though he isn't necessarily a lock, that versatility likely earns him a spot as a reserve for the 2024 season.
