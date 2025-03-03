Bayern Munich Retains Interest In Ligue 1 Attacker As Wirtz Alternative
Bayern Munich may be blessed with an abundance of attacking talent already, but that isn't stopping the Bundesliga leaders from pursuing other targets ahead of the summer transfer window.
Vincent Kompany appears spoiled for choice each week when deciding who out of Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and Michael Olise should play behind Harry Kane.
According to Sport Bild (via iMiaSanMia), however, Bayern is ensuring that it has plenty of potential options for improvement when the summer transfer window rolls around at the end of this season.
The pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is well documented, but a deal will be very hard to pull off. Leverkusen has shown its unwillingness to sell to Bayern in the past, and the champions will drive a tough bargain for the German attacking midfielder.
Therefore, Bayern needs alternative options, and that is where Lyon's Rayan Cherki could come in.
The 22-year-old has been destined for greatness since his teen years, but he has remained with Lyon for longer than many expected.
Borussia Dortmund came close to signing Cherki in January, having agreed terms with the Frenchman, but a deal could not be struck with Lyon. The rumored asking price was $28.5 million, so he would be a much cheaper option than Wirtz.
