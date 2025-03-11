Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Odds And Prediction For Champions League Clash
Bayern Munich will look to book its place in the quarter-final of the Champions League when they face domestic rivals Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena on Tuesday, holding a 3-0 lead from the first leg.
It's a solid lead, and with star Leverkusen scorer Florian Wirtz set to be sidelined, Bayern should have enough to progress. However, anything can happen in knockout soccer, so they will need to be focused on seeing out the job.
Before the 3-0 win in the first leg, Die Roten had not registered a victory over the current German Champions in the last six meetings (3 draws and 3 losses).
Both teams are also coming off weekend losses in the Bundesliga. Kicking off simultaneously, Leverkusen lost 2-0 at home to Werder Bremen, while Bayern lost 3-2 at home to VfL Bochum.
With this game in mind, both teams made several changes to the teams, which came back to bite them. Luckily, Bayern Munich kept its eight-point lead at the top of the standings.
The home team has won just two games in their last six, while Bayern has won three of its previous six. Both teams are currently inconsistent and will need to find their best form if they want to progress to the next stage.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich Odds and Total
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
To Qualify:
Bayer Leverkusen: +1800
Bayern Munich: -8000
Moneyline:
Bayer Leverkusen: +175
Draw: +290
Bayern Munich: -145
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: -136
Under 2.5: +112
Over 3.5: +196
Under 3.5: -245
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -158
No: +124
Double Chance:
Bayern Munich or Draw: -230
Halftime Result:
Bayer Leverkusen: +210
Draw: +125
Bayern Munich: +190
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich Prediction
Holding a 3-0 lead heading to the BayArena, it will be interesting to see how Vincent Komnpany sets his team up. Do they look to sit back and catch Leverkusen on the counter-attack, or do they play their usual way and look to finish the job?
Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso also has some tough decisions. It's not just that the team may be missing Florian Wirtz, but how to set up for the game.
The home team doesn't want to lose an early goal, which would make the task all the more challenging. Leverkusen will likely want to start the game calmly and build up the aggression over time. Scoring just one goal in the first half is a good start for them.
Before the defeat to Werder Bremen on Saturday, Alonso's team was unbeaten in its last 17 home games in all competitions. The two teams drew 0-0 on February 15 in the Bundesliga, with Leverkusen dominating the game but unable to find the back of the net.
If Wirtz is unavailable, it will be tough for the home side to overturn the deficit. Bayern has electric players who could catch the home team on the counter as they push more players forward. Three games have finished as a draw in the last six; this could easily be another draw, with Die Roten qualifying for the next round.
Result: Draw
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
