Bayern Munich Striker Harry Kane Fires Shots at Inter Milan’s Celebration After UEFA Champions League First Leg
Bayern Munich played Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on April 8. The away side won 2-1 at the Allianz Arena, with Lautaro Martinez openeingthe scoring in the 38th minute for the Nerazzuri.
It looked like Thomas Muller might have found a late equalizer with his 85th minute strike but Davide Frattesi made it 2-1 three minutes later.
Harry Kane had a golden opportunity in the first half but could only strike the outside of the post with his effort. Lautaro Martinez made it 1-0 for Inter a few minutes later.
Kane claimed that it's the life of a striker to score some and to miss some. He isn't obsessed over the miss but is happy with the fact that he is getting the necessary chances.
Kane also thinks Bayern have plenty of room for a comeback in the second leg at San Siro on April 16. He took a subtle dig at Inter's celebrations after the win, claiming that it seemed like the Nerazzuri had won the tie. Kane said:
I thought it was a dominant performance. It’s disappointing to concede the way we did. Obviously, it leaves a bad feeling. We always have to believe we can turn it around. We’re a dangerous team against any opposition. I know they celebrated like they won the tie at the end, but it’s all to play for. It’s one goal and 90 minutes to play.- Harry Kane
Bayern Munich will rely on Harry Kane to produce the goods in the second leg. The England striker has been in good form in the UCL this season, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 12 appearances across competitions.
