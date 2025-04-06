Bayern Munich vs Inter: 5 Classic Champions League Matches
Bayern Munich welcomes old foes Inter to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night for a Champions League quarter-final first leg.
It will be the tenth time that the two teams have faced each other in competitive action, which is a high number when you compare it with Real Madrid and Arsenal, who have met just twice in the Champions League before.
Both teams are top of their domestic leagues and are looking to win at least a double, with both certainly feeling that they can win this Champions League. Some very important matches have taken place between these sides in the past, so here are five of the classics.
May 22, 2010: Inter 2-0 Bayern Munich
There is really only one place to start when it comes to classic matches between Bayern Munich and Inter. Jose Mourinho's Nerazzurri faced up against Louis van Gaal's Bayern Munich in the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
One man's name is associated with this final, and it is Diego Milito. The Argentine striker showed his class to score twice and secure Inter's third-ever major European honor, and one of the biggest moments in Mourinho's career.
May 15, 2011: Bayern Munich 2-3 Inter
The match with the most goals between Inter and Bayern came a year after that Champions League final, as the teams were drawn against one another in the Last 16. Bayern had won the first leg at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza 1-0, meaning they had a crucial away goal.
Samuel Eto'o levelled the tie after just four minutes, but goals from Thomas Muller and Mario Gomez made it 3-1 to Bayern on aggregate and put the Germans right back in control. Inter was not done yet, though, and a smart Wesley Sneijder goal in the 63rd minute meant that one goal would have seen Inter go through on away goals.
Cruelly for Bayern, that goal came in the 88th minute, courtesy of cult hero Goran Pandev. The Macedonian smashed one into the top corner and Leonardo's Inter had beaten Bayern once again.
November 1, 2022: Bayern Munich 2-0 Inter
The most recent match between Bayern and Inter was in the group stage in 2022/23. Bayern had won the first match in Milan 2-0, and they repeated that feat in Munich. Inter actually looked by far the most likely to score in the first half and had a controversial penalty non-award before Benjamin Pavard, who now plays for Inter, scored the opening goal.
The points were then wrapped up by Eric Maxim Choup-Moting hitting an uncharacteristically thunderous strike into the top corner from distance. Bayern would top the group with six wins from six, whilst Inter qualified in second at the expense of Barcelona.
September 27, 2006: Inter 0-2 Bayern Munich
Another 2-0 win for Bayern (they've had five of them against Inter overall), this one was not without it's flashpoints and controversy. The two teams were in the same group for the 2006/07 season and this game came just a few months after Fabio Grosso's golden goal in Germany which knocked the Germans out of the 2006 World Cup in the semi-finals.
Whilst not comparable, Bayern's German fans got some sort of revenge as Grosso was sent off in this match. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was also sent off, and it took goals in the 81st and 91st minutes from Claudio Pizzaro and Lukas Podolski respectively to secure three points for Bayern.
December 5, 2006: Bayern Munich 1-1 Inter
The other group stage game in the 2006/07 season featured a good slice of drama as well. Roy Makaay had given Bayern the lead at the Allianz Arena in the second half. It seemed they were en route to another victory over Inter, but that wasn't the case.
Of all people, Patrick Vieira found the equalizer for Inter in the 91st minute to snatch a point in Bavaria. In the end, both teams comfortably progressed to the knockouts with Bayern top of the group and Inter second. Spartak Moscow made it into the UEFA Cup and Sporting Club were sent packing.
