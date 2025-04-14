Key Bayern Munich Player Set To Miss Champions League Game Against Inter Milan
Bayern Munich have a huge Champions League game on April 16 at the San Siro. The Germans trail Inter Milan 2-1 after the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.
Head coach Vincent Kompany has dealt with several key players missing with injuries over the past few games. However, he hoped to have two players back for the second leg.
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and forward Kingsley Coman missed the first leg at the Allianz Arena. However, the former will not be available to Kompany for the second leg, as reported by Sky Sport's Florian Plettenberg. Young Jonas Urbig will continue between the sticks in a hostile atmosphere.
It's a huge blow, as Neuer would have added some much-needed experience for Die Roten, who are already missing 50% of their first-choice backline will be out. Urbig has covered well for the 39-year-old, but this atmosphere will be a huge step up for the 21-year-old.
Coman played the final 10 minutes in the 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund and is available for Kompany. He likely does not start the game, but he could be utilized later.
The Bavarian side has not yet tied up the Bundesliga, but it should reclaim the title unless they fold entirely. However, they will not want to crash out of the Champions League at this stage, so will hope they can overturn the one-goal deficit.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich Star Opens The Door For Florian Wirtz At The Club
Arsenal Favorite To Sign Bayern Munich Star If He Heads To The Premier League
Transcript: Kompany, Muller, And Kane’s Post-Match Press Conference After Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich 2-2 Borussia Dortmund: Report and Full Match Highlights From Bayern's Draw